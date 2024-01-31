Stellar Blade Gets A New Highlight Trailer

Only two games were confirmed by Sony before the State of Play arrived today, and one of them was Stellar Blade. While little was known about the title outside of its looks, and specifically its protagonist’s looks and the gameplay style we’d be enjoying, the State of Play was able to provide more context into the game’s story and how you’re going to battle enemies.

The game focuses on “Paratrooper Eve” in a post-apocalyptic future where Earth has been ravaged by a presence known as Na:TIVE. That “force” was enough to get humanity off the planet and confine them to a colony in space.

As Eve, your mission is simple: get back onto Earth and defeat the “force” so that humanity can return home once again. That won’t be easy, given the enemies that you’ll face. But thankfully, you’re more than capable of taking on all these foes with your speed and combat skills.

You’ll unleash devastating combos and basically dance around the battlefield as you take on bosses of incredible sizes. So, use your blade as well as your brain to come out on top!

Within the new trailer, we’re introduced to two companions our protagonist will have to help along the way. Those are Adam, who was born on Earth, and Lily, a member of a squadron similar to Eve’s. We know that Lily specializes in engineering, and as a result, she’ll be the one making all the necessary upgrades for Eve. That should help out between battling the various enemies that pop up in the world alongside aiding the quests survivors on Earth will plead Eve to offer a helping hand.

Fortunately, we know just when we will get our hands on Stellar Blade. As long as there are no unexpected delays, we can pick up a copy of the game on April 26, 2024. If you missed the Sony PlayStation State of Play stream, then you’re in luck. There is gameplay footage available from the event. You can check out the latest trailer in the video we have embedded below.