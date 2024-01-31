Rise of the Ronin Trailer Highlights Exploration & Combat

The State of Play has come for PlayStation, and as expected, there was new footage to highlight from the upcoming Team Ninja title Rise of the Ronin.

This was one of the two games that were confirmed by PlayStation ahead of time, and it does give a more interesting look into the game’s world and how things can turn out for players if they’re willing to dive into this historical version of Japan.

For those who want more context as to what’s going on in the game, the title is set in the 19th century, when Japan is upon a “crossroads of fate.” The country has already been through terrible wars and is facing implosion. To make matters worse, people from the West are coming in and trying to influence everything.

You are a lone Ronin who believes they know what is best for Japan and seeks to guide the country to where it needs to be heading. But where is that path? Why do you want to take it? That’s all up to you to decide.

The choices you take, the allies you make, and the battles you fight will all guide you on your path and shape how the ending goes. So explore this vibrant version of Japan and see what future you want to guide it to.

Oh, and there are plenty of Samurai-style sword duels. So enjoy those as well! This latest trailer gave us a quick look into some of the expected combat. There is a blend of traditional swords and spears to use against the enemy. But some handguns will come into play as well. You’ll get to use a mixture of weapons during your journey, and it seems that various combat styles will help you battle against the enemy or successfully parry an attack.

Beyond that, the developers highlighted the map you’d have to explore freely. This region is noted to be the first port that allowed Western culture to help influence various structures. Fortunately, it’s not all about running or grappling your way to rooftops as you explore the area. The developers showcased a glider-type system to help people traverse the world a bit quicker. Again, players can expect the Rise of the Ronin to be released on March 22, 2024. But if you missed the stream event earlier today, you can find the trailer showcase embedded below.