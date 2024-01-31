Hideo Kojima Will Have Another Stealth Focused Game

For ages, Hideo Kojima was known for delivering Metal Gear games into the marketplace. This was a massive franchise under Konami, and with the talented Hideo leading the helm, fans were eager for each installment. However, once Hideo Kojima left Konami, the franchise died down. We have a remake in the works, but a brand-new mainline installment remains to be missing in action. Kojima even avoided a direct comparison to the franchise so far as he works on his own unique projects through his studio, Kojima Productions. But that might be changing soon.

We knew that there was a PlayStation State of Play event today, and through it, we had new trailers and game announcements. Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2 was rumored to be showcased, and sure enough, that game did receive a brand-new trailer. So fans from the original game have something new to dissect and seek out clues of what’s to come. However, that game will take a bit longer to make as it won’t be available in the marketplace this year. Instead, you’ll have to wait until next year, 2025, before the game is ready.

Hideo Kojima also has a game in partnership with Xbox called OD. That game is quite mysterious still, as we’re left with nothing more than a small teaser that doesn’t necessarily give us much more to go off from. That said, it seems like another project is in the works. Hideo Kojima announced that he has a partnership with PlayStation as he works on a new stealth espionage game. There wasn’t much more to say quite yet, but Hideo does feel like this will be a culmination of his work. Likewise, this game will mix entertainment mediums between film and video games.

Again, details are scarce as this was just announced. It could be something similar to what we saw with Quantum Break. If you recall, that had live-action episodes mixed with gameplay. Of course, Hideo is no stranger to delivering lengthy cinematic cutscenes in his video games, so it should be interesting to see if there is some kind of live-action element at play here. Regardless, we have no idea when it will be released, but it should come out on the PlayStation 5. If you missed the State of Play event, we do have a video below showcasing the announcement, but again, don’t expect any gameplay footage or marketing materials to showcase just what this new game will look like.