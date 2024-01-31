Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Highlighted During State of Play

Death Stranding 2 fans have been waiting for another look at the next game, and fortunately, we have a new trailer.

When Konami and Hideo Kojima parted ways, it prompted the swift cancellation of Kojima’s Silent Hill project. However, after Kojima started up his own studio called Kojima Productions, the famed game designer brought out his first title since Konami. Death Stranding was a big hit as we followed a post-apocalyptic world filled with an otherworldly force. Players are essentially tasked with reconnecting different settlements across the nation. Fortunately, it wasn’t too much later that Kojima Productions confirmed Death Stranding 2 was coming out into the marketplace.

Hideo Kojima is currently developing the next installment, and it wasn’t too long ago this month that a leak emerged suggesting that the official title was showcased online. Death Stranding 2 was just the working title, and the rumors suggested that the next game is titled Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. Now, thanks to the latest PlayStation State of Play stream, we have another new look at the game. If you missed out on the stream that happened today, here’s what we learned so far about the next thrilling installment.

If you haven’t played the first Death Stranding game, this trailer will confuse you. But it’s a treat for those who enjoyed the first installment and have been waiting on the next game. Today, we’re getting a small glimpse into what the developers at Kojima Productions have in store for us. With this next game, we’re following our protagonist, Sam, once again, but now we’re outside of America.

With the first game, we spent time reconnecting settlements spread across the country, and in this game, we’re expanding beyond the border. It’ll be up to Sam to establish a network. But this story will have players diving further into the unknown. Expect plenty more enemies to be roaming the area as we dive into the Death Stranding 2: On The Beach game. Unfortunately, we won’t be getting our hands on the title this year. Instead, the developers are expecting Death Stranding 2: On The Beach to arrive sometime in 2025, so we’ll have to wait and see if the title makes any more appearances this year to help market its release.