Until Dawn Is Heading To PlayStation 5 & PC

Supermassive Games made quite a splash when they delivered Until Dawn into the marketplace. The video game was a horror cinematic experience where you followed a group of friends who were stuck in a lodge. Trying to make it through the night to escape, our group soon found that something sinister was lurking outside. It becomes a battle to survive the night, with the group of friends breaking up and trying to keep away from a killer.

It heavily relied on making choices and QTEs, making the game quite a thrill for players. So even those that are not big into games could easily get into this game. Depending on the choices made would ultimately determine just who was able to survive the night and make their escape. That added some replay value if you picked the game up. It was rumored that a remastered edition was in the works, which would be released until Dawn for both the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Today, through the PlayStation State of Play, we got the official confirmation of Until Dawn’s latest upcoming release.

Just as rumored, there was confirmation that we would get Until Dawn, but it was built from the ground up. We didn’t get too much gameplay footage. Players are still left waiting to see just how the new edition will hold up against the original release. However, the trailer once again puts players into the mindset of making choices to see how their future will play out. We’ll be waiting a bit longer before we can get our hands on the game.

Unfortunately, while the game was highlighted during the PlayStation State of Play, we don’t have a specific release date just yet. Instead, the game is only slated to launch at some point within the year. So we should have new marketing materials soon and perhaps some comparison shots of how the game looks today for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms compared to the PlayStation 4 release. For now, you can check out the latest trailer if you missed the stream in the video we have embedded below.