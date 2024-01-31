Judas Has A Brand New Trailer Thanks To State of Play

We won’t hold it against you if you’re unfamiliar with Ghost Story Games. They don’t have a game out yet, but this studio had quite the following. This is actually the studio that was formed after the dissolution of Irrational Games, the folks behind the BioShock franchise. With that said, Ken Levine has his next game coming out into the marketplace called Judas. It took the game quite a bit of time to take shape and was finally unveiled to the public during The Game Awards 2022.

Details have been scarce regarding Judas, and it’s uncertain when we will get our hands on the title. But it’s been unveiled that players are getting a science fiction title where players take the role of a character named Judas. The first trailer shows a gameplay style very reminiscent of BioShock. So, if you were a fan of Irrational Games and Ken Levine’s previous works, you might find this game just as enjoyable. But fortunately, during the State of Play, we have a bit more insight into what the game will entail.

Now, the latest State of Play stream did highlight Judas. We have a brand new trailer to showcase, and it again gives off some serious BioShock vibes. But don’t expect too much to be unveiled quite yet. There are still plenty of questions left unanswered as we wait for the developers over at Ghost Story Games to begin ramping up the marketing. For instance, it looks like the storyline will be mixed with some conspiracies that you’ll be unraveling.

Just as you can expect, there are plenty of action-packed moments and even some supernatural type powers that can aid you in battle. But unfortunately, we’re left waiting on just when we can get our hands on the game. So far, there is no release date attached to the game just yet. So, if you were hopeful to mark down your calendars, you’ll have to hold off a little while longer as we could see this game miss the 2024 calendar year altogether. Regardless, you can view the latest trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.