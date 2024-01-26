Palworld: Launch High In The Sky With This Hilarious Trick

Palworld is an Early Access game on Steam, so naturally there are going to be bugs. But our favorite bug so far launches players into the sky — and it’s also ridiculously easy to pull off. There are plenty of useful bugs you can try out now, just be warned that they’ll probably be patched in the very near future. Until then, here are two bugs you can try yourself. One involves throwing Pal Spheres and launching yourself into the sky like a rocket, while the other makes travelling while encumbered so much easier. Here’s how to pull off two fun little tricks in Palworld.

Launching Yourself Into The Sky Glitch

To launch yourself like a rocket, all you need is a Pal Sphere and impeccable timing. To do this, find a Pal and attempt to capture it. While the capture animation is triggering, you’ll be able to activate this glitch. Here’s a quick rundown of the steps.

Throw your Pal Sphere at a Pal.

at a Pal. Attempt to climb on the Pal Sphere during the capture animation .

on the Pal Sphere during the . If you climb on the sphere successfully, you’ll be launched into the sky when the capture animation is complete.

You can use this trick to leap over high ledges — or just as a weird trick to impress your friends online. This one probably won’t last for long, so I recommend trying it as soon as possible. It doesn’t break the game, so this is a totally harmless silly glitch. Who would even think to climb on a Pal while it’s being captured? Don’t forget to open your glider after launching up in the sky! This is currently our favorite of the tricks in Palworld we’ve found so far.

This next glitch is actually pretty game-breaking, so we’re not holding our breath. It isn’t long for this world, but here’s how to keep running while totally encumbered.

Running While Encumbered Glitch

Carry Weight is a big issue in every survival game, and Palworld slows your character movement down to a crawl if you’re carrying too much stuff. But there’s an easy fix that’s still working as of the time of this writing. By dumping items on the ground and sprinting, you can keep running even when your character should be too weighed down. This makes travel with too much stuff a lot simpler.

If you’re overencumbered, drop items until you can continue to sprint.

Begin sprinting — and collect everything you dropped.

If you collect items and become encumbered, you’ll still continue to sprint.

You’ll need to keep sprinting to keep the pace while overencumbered. If you stop sprinting, you’ll be back to walking a slow crawl. This trick is especially useful for the early game before capturing a true mount — flying mounts are key for later progress, but when you’re walking everywhere, you’ll want ways to circumvent those weight limits. Break through barriers and continue to sprint even when you’re not supposed to with this simple trick.