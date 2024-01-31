Is Persona 3 Reload Getting Set For A Massive DLC Release?

It’s honestly a bit funny that we’re talking about a game’s DLC that hasn’t been confirmed yet before the main game’s release. Yet, that’s where we find ourselves with Persona 3 Reload. The upcoming remake from Atlus is already making waves via its incredible reception by critics, and gamers are chomping at the bit to get to the title themselves. However, for those who know the history of this game and all the various “extensions” and ports that have come over the years, you might wonder why they left out key parts of the story for the remake. Well, one insider claims it’s because things will be coming via DLC.

As you can see in the tweet below, the person claims that Persona 3 Reload will be getting a rather substantial post-launch content release plan. They note that SEGA is trying to mimic the DLC release cycles of other games within their roster, and their goal is to have multiple content packs drop after the main title’s release to ensure the game’s longevity. But the big one that the rumor states is coming is “The Answer,” content that many people were shocked about how it was left off the main story.

Multiple DLC is planned and will release within the fiscal year. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) January 31, 2024

For those not in the know, “The Answer” was a post-campaign storyline not unlike what happened in the 4th and 5th entries of the series. This new story further ties up the threads of the main game and gives the players new things to fight.

It’s understandable why they decided to make this DLC content, as they might have needed more time to work on it, and it gives players a reason to come back to the title once they finish the main story and move on to the next game in their lineup.

As for what else might be in the works, it’s hard to say. We know that certain costumes and music packs are coming at launch and have already been shown off. But if SEGA wants this to be big, every DLC pack must hit.

If you don’t know about the main game’s story, you play a transfer student who learns about a dark presence in the world that manifests itself via the “Dark Hour.” You are one of the few people in the world that can use a Persona, and team up with other Persona users to fight the Shadows and learn about the conspiracy that allowed the rise of Tartarus.

The game arrives on console and PC on February 2nd.