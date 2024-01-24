Palworld Could Still See A Release On PlayStation 5

Palworld has gained quite a massive amount of attention worldwide. Players are quickly pointing out that the game is very similar to the Pokemon franchise. However, it’s clear that players are interested in the game and are currently going through the gameplay experience for the supported platforms. But not every platform is available for the game. For instance, those on PlayStation 5 are left without access to Palworld. Well, it looks like the developers are not writing off the PlayStation 5 platform quite yet, and there’s a strong possibility that we’ll see the title launch eventually for the Sony console.

Thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that the developers mentioned a PlayStation 5 port release in a FAQ post. On Steam, the developers highlighted a FAQ about the game, its release, and the cost of the title. However, there were mentions of a PlayStation 5 release. The current stance, according to the FAQ page, is that there are no plans at the moment to release for the PlayStation 5. With that said the developers are still considering a release for the platform as they continue to develop the game.

Now, for those of you who might be a bit confused as the game is available to enjoy right now, it’s worth pointing out that this is just an early access release. Currently, the game is available for Xbox and PC platforms through early access. This allows players to try the game out, offer feedback, and see the various adjustments the developers make as they progress through development. So it could be that we’ll see a launch announcement for the PlayStation 5 platform as we near Palworld’s exit from early access.

Regardless, the game has certainly been in the headlines recently outside of its base game experience. There is a Pokemon mod that blew up online with fans eager to try it out. However, it has left some wondering about the legality of this mod actually coming out into the marketplace. While the game mod is not currently available for players to try out, it does seem that the creator is still interested in releasing the mod if they could avoid legal action. In the meantime, those of you who are interested in the base game can find our own Before You Buy video coverage for Palworld in the video we have embedded below.