Fortnite’s Next Season Is About To Begin

Fortnite is gearing up to release their next season in just a couple of days, with the Geek God themed season leaving us after a good run. During this season we got many collaborations with franchises like Star Wars, appearances of new Marvel skins, and also content from The Last Airbender.

It has come that time once again where Fortnite is about to welcome in their next season, putting a close to Season 5 Chapter 2 and beginning Chapter 3. As some might have already seen according to the game already, the upcoming next season is based on Fallout, which isn’t surpising considering just how many people have been obsessed with the recent Amazon Prime series of the game.

For those who want to finish up the Battle Pass that is avaliable now, players better be getting on it as the game will be getting its update on May 24, 2024, when the official new Fallout themed one will take place. During this time is when the servers will be going down and matchmaking won’t continue until it is done.

We don’t know yet what other collaborations will be coming, especially since many of the ones we saw from the leaked roadmap have already happened, but maybe a few more of those will be coming to Fortnite during this season.

Fortnite is free-to-play on all platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Players can check out the new Fallout battle pass on May 24, 2024.