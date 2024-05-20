Dead by Daylight Potentially Adding Norman Reedus

An announcement may be in the works.

Over the past few weeks, Dead by Daylight has announced tons of new content coming to the asymmetrical horror game, including a Dungeons and Dragons DLC and more Nicolas Cage. It looks like the good news may not end there, as eagle-eyed fans have spotted something curious regarding a certain Death Stranding star.

First noticed by the user @g0rejira on X, Norman Reedus just began following Dead by Daylight on Instagram. This may seem innocuous, but when actors follow a game’s official social media account, it usually points to a collaboration being in the works.

A crossover with The Walking Dead doesn’t seem beyond the realm of possibility considering the game’s overall loop. This has yet to be confirmed in any capacity, but we’re hoping to flee from zombies sometime in the near future.

Earlier this month, Dead by Daylight celebrated eight years by revealing what’s to come in a new roadmap. Starting tomorrow, May 21, the Forgotten Garden Collection will be added to the game, while May 28 will add the Cats & Dogs Collection.

In April, the game introduced the My Little Oni event for April Fool’s Day, shrinking players down to microscopic size and forcing them to outrun their killer with the cards stacked against them.

Dead by Daylight has attracted more than 60 million players since it was originally released for the PC in 2016. On June 3, the Dungeons and Dragons DLC will be officially released, adding Vecna to the Killers team along with a male or female Bard on the Survivors side. A new map will also be added to the game called the Forgotten Ruins.