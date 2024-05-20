Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Gets Second Free Update

This is the second of three free updates.

The second of three planned free updates for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is here. Dubbed the ‘Boss Attack’ update, players can take on two new boss-based challenges and snag some new costumes, including one inspired by the Prince’s outfit in Ubisoft’s 2008 reboot.

Check out a trailer for the new ‘Boss Attack’ update below:

The new boss-related content includes Boss Revenge, which allows players a new way to challenge previously defeated bosses again at any difficulty and adds a statistics board to keep track of their best attempts. Additionally, Boss Rush challenges players to defeat all eight of the game’s bosses in a row. During these runs, you can change your equipped amulets and Athra surges, but you cannot replenish your health, potions, Athra gauge, or arrows.

A new fast-travel system allowing players to fast-travel across Mount Qaf using Wak-wak trees has also been added.

In March, the first free update titled ‘Warrior’s Path’ was released, bringing with it a Speedrun mode and Permadeth mode. The final free update, ‘Divine Trials,’ will be released sometime this summer and will include new combat, puzzles, outfits, and amulets. A paid story expansion is expected by the end of the year.

In an interview with Game Rant earlier this year, the game’s senior producer Abdelhak Elguess explained why the team decided to make a Metroidvania rather than a linear action-platformer like previous series entries.

“Metroidvania allows us to truly bring together the essence of what a Prince of Persia is. It is possible to do combat, platforming, and puzzles at a very high level. And as in Prince of Persia, immersion in a world is central, the possibility of exploring and traveling freely in various biomes seemed central to us and respectful of the freedom that we wanted to give to the players,” he said.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was released on January 18 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.