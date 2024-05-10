Visions of Mana Gets ESRB Rating, Release Date Coming Soon

The 5th main title in the Mana series is rated T for Teen.

Square Enix is likely gearing up to reveal the release date for Visions of Mana. The action RPG has just been rated T for Teen by the ESRB in North America, and this is a surefire sign that more information about the game’s drop date is incoming. The title is due out this summer.

Visions of Mana will be the fifth main entry in the Mana series and the first mainline game since 2006.

“This is a role-playing game in which players help adventurers on a quest to stop a villain from harming a goddess and magical tree. From a third-person perspective, players explore a fantasy world, interact with characters, and engage in melee-style combat against human-like enemies and fantasy creatures (e.g., dragons, harpies, giant insects). Players use swords, spears, knives, scythes, and magic to defeat enemies in frenetic combat,” the ESRB description reads.

“Battles are highlighted by explosions, impact sounds, and bursts of light. Additional special attacks are depicted in brief sequences, with close-up camera angles and screen-shaking effects. Some female characters are designed with revealing costumes (e.g., deep cleavage, bikini-like outfits).”

The Mana series began with Final Fantasy Adventure for the Game Boy, setting the series up as a side story to Square’s flagship franchise Final Fantasy. However, this changed with the second installment, Secret of Mana, as it became its own series.

“In Tianeea, the Fire Village, everyone is preparing to celebrate the coming of the Faerie and the naming of an “alm.” Every four years, alms from around the world are chosen to travel to the Tree of Mana and rejuvenate the flow of mana power. A soul guard is also chosen to ensure the alms’ safe pilgrimage. Val is one such guard,” the description reads.

Last month, a nostalgic and heartfelt Japanese ad for the upcoming game was posted to YouTube.

Visions of Mana will be released this summer for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam.