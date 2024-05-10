Fallout 4 Graphics Update Coming to All Platforms Next Week

The contents of the update haven't yet been detailed in full.

In April, the long-awaited current-gen update for Bethesda’s Fallout 4 was finally released. The update brought native applications for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Quality and Performance mode settings, and numerous fixes and stability improvements, as well as 60 FPS and increased resolutions. Now, devs have announced another update coming next week across all platforms.

While details are scarce at the moment, Bethesda promises new graphics and performance settings along with general fixes and improvements across the board when the update drops on May 13.

On Monday, May 13 we will be updating Fallout 4 on all platforms.



This update will include new options for graphics and performance settings as well as further fixes and improvements.



Thanks for your continued feedback and support! — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) May 10, 2024

Recently, Fallout 4 has seen an uptick in popularity following the release of Amazon’s live-action series, reaching the top of the PlayStation charts for April both in Europe and North America. A second season has already been greenlit for a second season, with California offering the producers a cool $25 in tax incentives to film in the state.

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” reads the YouTube description. “200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Fallout 4 was first released in November 2015 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and was later ported to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. At launch, the game was flooded with awards and accolades, including several Game of the Year awards.