Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gets Hour-Long Gameplay Preview For Switch

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is the latest return regarding the HD remasters/remakes that Square Enix has been doing. The original game was a prequel on the PSP, and not everyone got to experience it as a result. However, due to the success of the previous remake, once it finally came out, Square Enix wanted to make every part of the story available to modern gamers, so they made the remaster that is out now. However, one of the big differences between this title and the previous one is accessibility. The other title was restricted to the PS4/PS5, but the new one isn’t.

You can play it on all platforms pretty much, and that includes the Nintendo Switch. The Switch port was surprising given the restricted nature of the other title, but users of the Switch are happy to have the chance to enjoy the game. But, given the Switch isn’t known for its super high-end graphics or processing power, many wonder how Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion runs on the system. To answer that, an hour gameplay preview was released online, showing the beginnings of the game between the cutscenes, the overworld, battling, and everything in between.

As you’ll see below, the game seems to run well on the Switch and has no major issues. Granted, it’s only one hour of gameplay, and the title goes on for some time after that, so your results may vary. However, there haven’t been any major indications that the Switch port has been inferior. The Switch has been getting many great ports lately, so perhaps this is following that trend.

For those curious about what is different in the game apart from the upgraded graphics, we can help explain that.

Aside from the graphics, the game embraces full voice acting, including bringing in the voice actors that were a part of the previous remake. In addition, the battle system has been radically improved. The video below showcases that in full and depicts the smooth experience of battling in the title. Just as cool, there’s an entirely new soundtrack for the game made by the PSP titles’ original composer!

As for the story, you’ll play Zack Fair, a member of the Shinra Organization via the SOLDIER Program. When operatives start to go missing, you must team up with your mentor and fellow SOLDIER Sephiroth to find out what’s happening.

The game is available now if you want to partake in the prequel story.

Source: YouTube