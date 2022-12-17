Salmon Run Getting Rare Weapons Now In Splatoon 3

From the moment that Salmon Run was brought into the Splatoon franchise, the game was literally changed. Because now, gamers had a “Horde Mode” that they could do that played totally different from the other modes. Instead of fighting other players to get a victory in the other modes, you’d have to collect eggs while splatting Salmonids and survive the waves of their attacks. The mode was beloved, so it got expanded in Splatoon 3, an expansion that included a new limited-time mode known as Big Run that happened last weekend. That event was a success, and an unexpected perk has emerged from it.

During the Big Run event, for the first time, Mr. Grizz, the “organizer” of the event, would help you out during matches. He wouldn’t participate in the matches, but he would give you special weapons. These weapons were his creations, and he let you test them out in the Big Run. As revealed on Twitter, these weapons will now be a part of Salmon Run from now on. Well, partially.

As you can see below, during the Christmas period, a special “rare” weapon will appear in the Salmon Run. You won’t get it all the time, not unlike in Big Run, but you will have a chance to get it, and that’s good. These weapons were improvements over the ones you get randomly in the mode and can help change the tide of battle if you’re lucky enough to get one. Here are the details on the weapon you’ll have access to:

These weapons will likely be available over time in various periods of Salmon Run play, which is 24 hours now in Splatoon 3.

That’ll give players something else to look forward to as they try to grind for eggs and better job titles in the mode.

As for the results of Big Run, the best players got over 130 eggs during a single match! That’s some hard-working Inklings and Octarians right there. It’ll be interesting to see if those numbers go up when the next Big Run event occurs. Based on the rotation that seems to be going on between it and the Splatfests, the next one is likely to happen in February.

While fans did like the mode, they did have some critiques. The biggest one was having only one map in the mode, and they would like more variety in the future. Time will tell if we get that request granted.

