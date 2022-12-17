Morgana Breaks Down Persona 3 and Persona 4

It’s been a great time to be a Persona fan, as the fifth main entry in the franchise came out in October to multiple platforms outside of PlayStation for the first time. The fifth game is hailed as the best in the franchise by many and is the game that helped push the franchise to the next level in terms of popularity. It was a best-seller and a Game of the Year nominee. Joker even got put into Super Smash Bros Ultimate due to his popularity! But thanks to the title’s popularity, fans want to get Persona 4 and Persona 3, which they’ll be able to do next year.

If you need a nice little synopsis of both games, Morgana of the Phantom Thieves is here to help! Nintendo dropped a video on Twitter today with the beloved cat breaking down the cases of these “other Persona users.”

For example, in Persona 3 Portable, you’ll find yourself in a world with an extra hour in the day. The “Dark Hour” is full of monsters, and a mysterious tower looms over the game’s main city. A group of high school students with Personas can experience this extra hour and go into the tower to try and figure out how to stop the darkness within. They even have a dog that’s a Persona user! Good boy!

Then, in Persona 4 Golden, a small town is hit by a string of deaths caused by a serial killer! Another group of high school students, we’re seeing a pattern here, investigate and get roped into a dangerous adventure that will test their bonds. Oh, and there are also urban legends you can investigate in the game, including one about finding your soulmate through a TV screen.

Also, in the trailer, we see glimpses of the combat you’ll experience in the game. Like the fifth entry, it’ll feature turn-based combat where you’ll team up with your squad mates and use various attacks on your own and with your Personas to do damage. You can even unleash special attacks for massive damage.

Get the scoop on Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden from the Phantom Thieves' super sleuth, Morgana, before the games release for #NintendoSwitch on Jan. 19! pic.twitter.com/EGuV2inHBk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 17, 2022

Those who have played the third and fourth entries of the franchise know that these titles are quality, even if they don’t have the stylish flair of the fifth entry. So if you’re eager to see what the games were like before their popularity exploded, get these titles when they arrive on multiple platforms on January 19th.

Source: Twitter