Hogwarts Legacy Shows Off Riding On A Hippogriff

There’s been a lot of news coming from Hogwarts Legacy recently, with some of the odder pieces surrounding the release dates for the game. But there has been positive news too. We had a showcase not too long ago that highlighted much of what you can do in the game, and the team is still teasing things that will make players happy. An excellent example came yesterday when the team showed off a short gif of a student riding on a Hippogriff. It was mentioned previously that this would be an option players would have, but it’s always nice to see it in action.

As fans well know, hippogriffs have a special connection in the Harry Potter universe. The first one appeared in the third book when Hagrid presented it during class. The Hippogriff, called Buckbeak, bonded with Harry and would later be used to save Sirius Black. They’re known to be very proud creatures and won’t tolerate insults. A fact that Draco Malfoy forgot when he insulted the magic beast and got sliced up as a result. Don’t worry; he was fine, and he deserved it. Either way, the fact that we’ll get to ride such a creature in the game is something fans will look forward to.

The recent showcase pointed out that if you wanted to fly in a different way, you could do so via broomstick, another classic reference to the books. There will be multiple versions of the broomstick to get cosmetics-wise. But the team said you could upgrade your broomstick over time.

The fact that we’ll have these options to fly around proves how expansive the grounds of Hogwarts will be. But, of course, if you didn’t have the room to move, you wouldn’t need such methods to get around, right?

But, of course, the thing that most fans are still curious about is the spells you can use. We know that you will learn various spells from both classes and doing quests in the game. There will be cooldowns for the spells so you can’t use them rapid-fire. Another thing the team confirmed is you’ll be able to go to special areas to train in using magic, or test them against enemies to see what they can do. Oh, and you can use the Unforgivable Curses, but do remember what that means if you do so.

All in all, Hogwarts Legacy is getting deeper with each piece of information we receive, making it all the harder to wait until next year to get it.

Source: Twitter