Everything New Coming to Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden

Atlus shared additional details regarding the upcoming release of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden for PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. These games will feature enhanced graphics and bring a variety of new features when they come out on January 19, 2022.

Persona 3 Portable was first released in 2009 for the PlayStation Portable, as an enhanced port of Persona 3 for Sony’s handheld console. Persona 4 Golden came out in 2012 for the PlayStation Vita with the same goal in mind: bringing the latest Persona game to portable consoles, with updated graphics and content. On top of recreating the events of Persona 4, the Golden version brought two new Social Links to the game, the special bonds between the main character and NPCs from the Persona universe. Persona 4 Golden will also feature an album for players to look back at memorable scenes shared with other characters during their Social Links events.

The modern ports of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden feature enhanced graphics, with a better resolution and overall performance compared to their original versions. The difficulty in Persona 3 Portable can now be changed at any point during the game, while it was not possible with its previous version. Players can therefore start their adventure with an easy difficulty to enjoy the story, and edit it later if they are looking for more challenges. On top of changing the difficulty whenever they want, players can also use the Quick Save feature to save their progress between two save points.

In Japan, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden each cost 1,980 yen – around $14.70. These prices could be similar to the ones we will see when the games are released in the West, as the Japanese price for Persona 5 Royal was close to its Western version, with a 7,678 yen tag price – roughly $57.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will have native versions on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. However, unlike Microsoft’s current-gen console, Atlus will not release a native version of these games for PlayStation 5. Players who want to play Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden should still be able to play on Sony’s latest console via backward compatibility.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will release on January 19, 2022, for PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

