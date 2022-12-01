Persona 5 Royal Smashes Sales Of Over 1 Million Across New Platforms

Just one month after its launch, the most recent release of Persona 5 Royal has already scored some majorly impressive sales figures. The latest version of the game was released at the end of October for new platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The highly popular RPG has now sold over a million units across these platforms alone, both in terms of sales on digital platforms and physical versions.

It’s perhaps no wonder that this is the case, given that Persona 5 Royal was originally released for PlayStation 4 and fans have been eager to see its arrival on other platforms for quite some time. Looking at these sales figures as a whole, the total numbers come in much higher. Atlus has revealed that combined with the game’s existing sales on PlayStation 4, sales figures for Persona 5 Royal and its remastered version for additional platforms have now reached 3.3 million units worldwide. Atlus shared the milestone with a celebratory tweet, thanking all of Persona 5 Royal‘s players for their ongoing support of the series.

The latest release of Persona 5 Royal has already sold one million units!



Thank you to fans worldwide for all of your support! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AaTuhSmmF2 — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) December 1, 2022

It seems that the entire Persona 5 franchise has been a huge hit for Atlus overall. Additional figures for the Persona 5 series show that altogether, the games have sold 8.3 million units worldwide, as of the end of November 2022. This includes sales figures from Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, and Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight. In further positive news, the total sales of the Persona series titles have surpassed a whopping 16.8 million units worldwide, proving that there’s a serious appetite for Atlus’ signature brand of JRPG adventure.

It’s clear that branching out onto platforms other than PlayStation has been a sound choice for Atlus. Given the widespread popularity of the original game on PS4, the most recent release of the game for further platforms is clearly paying dividends, both in terms of audience and financially speaking. Persona 5 Royal has also gathered some impressive critical acclaim across games media as well as from its substantial player base, who will no doubt find today’s figures both impressive and yet somewhat unsurprising.

In addition to sharing the latest sales figures for their hit game, Atlus has also released a celebratory accolades trailer to mark this particular milestone, which you can check out right here if you haven’t dipped your toe into the Persona 5 Royal RPG action just yet.

Persona 5 Royal is available to play now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. It’s also available to play on Xbox Game Pass.

Source