Borderlands 3 Receives Nintendo Switch Rating In Europe

The Nintendo Switch version of Borderlands 3 has been rated in Europe along with all its DLC. Across all counts, the game has been rated PEGI 18.

Borderlands 3 was originally released on September 13th, 2019 to great critical reviews with the game averaging an 81 critic score for the PC version of the game on Metacritic. Despite this high score from critics on Metacritic and the general audience on Steam the user score on Metacritic only has the PC version of the game sitting on 5.4/10. Some users chalked this bad user score down to some players’ frustrations that the game was only available on the Epic Games Store at launch on PC. One user wrote “Stop leaving bad reviews for it being an epic exclusive. The gameplay is fantastic, It’s even better than the old games.”

However, Borderland 3 is now available on Steam for PC users after releasing on March 13th, 2020. With the overall review score sitting nicely at a ‘Very Positive’ rating. One user described the game‘s “addictive gameplay” saying “you only find pure joy in this game.”

Borderlands 3 allows players to take control of one of the four “ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands.” While Borderlands 3 is primarily a game to be enjoyed with friends it can be played in a fully solo experience. As a “thrill-seeking Vault Hunter” it’s up to you and your friends to put a stop to the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and taking over the galaxy’s ultimate power.

Borderlands 3 was nominated for numerous awards after its release. In 2019 it was nominated for numerous accolades including the Best of Show, Best PC Game, and Best Action Game awards at the Game Critics Awards 2019. It also won the Best Multiplayer Game award at Gamescom in the same year. Fans of the title are extremely vocal about their support for the game as well when the vote is left open to the public. In 2020, Borderlands 3 won all three ‘People’s Voice’ awards it was nominated for at the 2020 Webby Awards including Best Art Direction, Best Game Design, and Best User Experience.

Borderland 3 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. The Nintendo Switch version of the game has yet to be announced by the game’s developer Gearbox Software or its publisher 2K.