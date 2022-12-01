Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Toy Story Update Will Also Include Stitch

It turns out there are even more toys coming in that toy box than we knew.

Gameloft has shared a new image for Disney Dreamlight Valley revealing surprise new content coming with the introduction of the Toy Story realm.

Disney Toy Story Stitch Woody Buzz Merlin Santa Mickey Nutcracker

Most noteworthy among the characters in the image is Stitch, the irreverent blue mutant alien of 2002’s Lilo and Stitch. Stitch is notable in Disney’s 2D animated oeuvre as the odd successful franchise after the Renaissance. Stitch comes from the same generation as Treasure Planet and Atlantis: The Lost Empire, which may have their fans, but are unfortunately notorious bombs that eventually compelled the company to move away from animated features.

Stitch’s success, however, is undeniable. Receiving four home video theatrical features and three different TV shows. Stitch also has a surprisingly rich history in video games, starting with three Lilo and Stitch games made for the Game Boy Advance, PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and Windows. After that, his enduring popularity guaranteed cameos on Disney’s big franchise video games, including Kingdom Hearts 2, 3, and Birth By Sleep, Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes, Disney Infinity 3.0, the Xbox exclusive Kinect Disneyland Adventures, and the 3Ds exclusive Disney Magical World.

The image also features some other characters that have yet to be announced. The most recognizable of them would seemingly be Mickey Mouse, wearing a red soldier’s uniform. In fact, hardcore Mickey Mouse fans will recognize this outfit. Mickey is in fact dressed as the Nutcracker from The Nutcracker Suite. Even more specifically, Mickey wore this exact outfit – down to the color swatches – in an episode of the 2000s TV show Mickey Mouse Works, where they actually retold the Nutcracker.

Even farther in the distance but still recognizable is Merlin, specifically the Merlin from 1963 film The Sword in the Stone. This Merlin has been reused in other media as well, including Mickey Mouse Works, though there really hasn’t been other media where he was dressed up as Santa Claus.

These appearances are notable as Disney Dreamlight Valley did not have characters dressed up for the holidays before. This Toy Story update seems to be Gameloft intending to introduce that into the game, and is possibly a beta test for such content and how they will implement it in the future. If you play these games, you may want to watch out if Mickey or Merlin references Mickey Mouse Works or other Disney media they had been on.

Now notably, this preview did not confirm many of the other rumored additions coming with the Toy Story update we reported on. While it’s possible those items would still be coming alongside what they have actually previewed, it’s fair to say that we can take those rumored additions with a grain of salt.

It certainly would be exciting if all the rumored content would turn out to be true, coming alongside everything revealed here, and who knows what else?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is on Early Access on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Video Games Chronicle