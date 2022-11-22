Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story Update Coming December 6

It is officially time! Happy Anniversary to Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, it’s time to celebrate! The new Disney Dreamlight Valley update is coming on December 6 on all platforms. This update will give us the ability to stink down to the size of our favorite Toy Story characters. We will finally get to see Buzz and Woody and their friends join the Valley as we get to adventure into their realm which looks like Andy’s bedroom.

This is Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s second update for the game since it was released in Early Access just a couple of months ago. The first update was the Scar update which brought us a new Villain path and Scar to our Valley. This will be our second free update.

Here is a list of things we hope Gamesoft will bring next:

Here is a list from Gameloft of what we know will be in the game so far:

A Toy Story realm set in Bonnie’s room from Toy Story 3

New characters, including Buzz and Woody

New clothing themed around Toy Story

“More surprises” — which could include new dishes, new quests, new furniture, and new music

You will be able to go to the Toy Story realm just like the other realms at the castle, although it might cost you Dreamlight in order to use it. This update is supposed to be bigger than the Scar update so we are all excited to see what we will be coming to the game. A lot of the new free updates will not release until 2023…but the game will also go free-to-play next year as well, adding a multiplayer mode as well.

Some other sources have also shared this below to what might be coming next year to the game:

Beauty and the Beast Belle is in the title screen

Pocahontas The raccoons in the Forest of Valor look a lot like Meeko

More Tangled Mother Gothel is already in the game There are a lot of celestial motifs in the furniture, which matches the theming of Tangled

More Lion King Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa feature in a trailer

Incredibles We’ve already seen some Incredibles clothing from the Pixar Star Fest



Right now Disney Dreamlight Valley is on sale in Early Access for Black Friday. The game can be bought on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch as well as PC. The game is again, available in Early Access, but it will be free next year as well as hopefully adding a multiplayer feature.

