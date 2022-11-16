Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Release Date

It is an exciting time to be a Disney Dreamlight Valley fan as the updates are rolling through once again! There have been a few hidden sneak peeks around but it is officially time that some of your favorite Toy Story characters are coming to join the village! Buzz, Woody, and their friends aren’t in the game yet, but we do see them in the title screen…as well as other characters that haven’t officially crossed over yet either. The Toy Story realm is coming next week!

The update was announced to come in the late fall, due to the Scar update coming sooner back in September. With the update coming late fall…that means it’ll come before mid-December when winter will be starting…and surely there will be some kinda of Christmas update…we can only hope. Rumors are suggesting that maybe this update will come November 28 or 29, which is just one week after the current Villains Star Path ends on the 21 of November. Just a heads up that The Star Paths usually give players an extra week to spend their remaining themed currency, which is why rumors suggest the update will take place around the end of November.

What Will The Toy Story Update Bring?

Here is a list from Gameloft of what we know will be in the game so far:

A Toy Story realm set in Bonnie’s room from Toy Story 3

New characters, including Buzz and Woody

New clothing themed around Toy Story

“More surprises” — which could include new dishes, new quests, new furniture, and new music

You will be able to go to the Toy Story realm just like the other realms at the castle, although it might cost you Dreamlight in order to use it. This update is supposed to be bigger than the Scar update so we are all excited to see what all we will be coming to the game. A lot of the new free updates will not release until 2023…but the game will also go free-to-play next year as well, adding a multiplayer mode as well.

Some other sources have also shared this below to what might be coming next year to the game:

Beauty and the Beast Belle is in the title screen

Pocahontas The raccoons in the Forest of Valor look a lot like Meeko

More Tangled Mother Gothel is already in the game There are a lot of celestial motifs in the furniture, which match the theming of Tangled

More Lion King Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa feature in a trailer

Incredibles We’ve already seen some Incredibles clothing from the Pixar Star Fest



Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in Early Access.

