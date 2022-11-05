Disney Dreamlight Valley: Moana’s Dress Looks Nothing Like Moana

Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in Early Access for a few months now…giving Gameloft a lot of time to fix bugs and get the game ready for its public release next year, 2023, which is when they plan to make the game free-to-play as well as adding a co-op mode. Gameloft released some bug fixes earlier this week, one of those being a major update to the final reward gift you get from Moana in-game.

Close to the same style as Animal Crossing, Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s villagers will give you gifts and rewards as you feel up your friendship with them. Getting Moana’s friendship level to the max gives you a dress that looks just like her own dress…or at least it was supposed to. Having a red bandeau and a layered tan skirt, being very obvious that it is her dress from the movie.

With the dress taking this rather large change, it caused a lot of people in the Disney Dreamlight Valley community to speak out and post wondering what was going on. A thread on the game’s official Discord server made it up to 1,500 comments, asking the developers about bringing back the original dress. Someone even said the dress is “hideous” and that “nothing Moana wears is blue, and we already have a blue dress with Elsa.” Many other players expressed their confusion as to why the dress now looks…rather blue and unlike Moana. What was the real reason to “fix” the dress? Was this an accident?

After the update and the dress being changed, Disney Dreamlight Valley has received concerns regarding it in both subreddit and the Discord server…which has also spread to players posting about it and saying how they don’t like the dress and just want Moana’s old dress back. As of right now, everyone is unsure whether or not the changes made to Moana’s dress were on purpose or if it is a glitch…but unfortunately, they haven’t spoken out about it which has many of us thinking that just maybe they had meant for the dress to come out this way. This is hard to make sense of but hopefully, we will hear more soon.

Disney Dreamlight Valley can be played on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, although it is paid for now while in Early Access, the game will be free-to-play next year. Next year the game will also be bringing us a multiplayer option to play with our friends.

Source.