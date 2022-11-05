Gotham Knights Have Gotten Patch Notes For November

Gotham Knights is a newly released game for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation…the game hasn’t received many patch note updates due to the game still being very new to the market. This game is a story that takes place in Gotham City…but instead of being about the iconic Batman, it is about his related family because he is dead in this world. So now it is up to you to take over as one of the three characters in the game, Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. Depending on which character you pick will give you a different version of the game, meaning you will have to play the game through four times to completely see the whole game and each storyline.

Earlier this week the official Gotham Knights Twitter account tweeted about an update of patch notes coming to the game this week. See the tweet below.

Hello Knights! A new patch is now LIVE with more fixes for stability and issues that have been found on consoles versions – a PC patch will be coming early next week.

You can read the full patch notes here: https://t.co/5CMWjqdUch — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) November 3, 2022

The Gotham Knights official website shared with us the patches and updates we can expect this coming week.

Stability:

Further optimization to improve framerate stability

Implemented dynamic resolution

Crash fixes

Server side update to help address co-op connection stability

It isn’t much but it will make the game continue to run smoother. Below are some of the previous fixes from last month.

Blackgate:

Flickering textures while on the bike and paused in front of the gate, will no longer happen.

General:

When dropping down from a ledge/beam, you will no longer jump forward.

Invincible enemies playing a “meditating” animation will no longer appear in crimes.

Various UI issue fixes.

Fixed issues caused by graphical settings not being applied properly.

Various localization fixes.

Fixed various Keyboard/Mouse specific input issues.

Stability:

General stability issue with destructible objects has been fixed.

Some general crashes throughout the title will no longer occur.

Crashes specifically tied to mod/fusing has been fixed.

Various crash fixes throughout the title, most notably during the S.T.A.R. Labs “free the scientists” fight and the Harley Quinn Hospital Boss Fight.

Fixed an AMD specific crash related to shadows.

Co-op:

Fixed an issue that was preventing being able to join friends through invites.

Known Issues:

There may be some compatibility issues with Nvidia Ansel that we are still investigating for this patch

The new Gotham Knights game can be purchased on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Remember that in order to see everything in the game from every POV, you will need to play the game multiple times. We will keep you updated on further patch notes for Gotham Knights.

