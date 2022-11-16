Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake F.U.N Trailer Showcases 10 Fully Voiced Langues in Action

THQ Nordic Games and developer Purple Lamp Studios have released a new trailer for the brand new upcoming Spongebob title — Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake. In the new trailer, we get to see our favorite cartoon duo — Spongebob and Patrick. They’re seen blowing bubbles from King Neptune’s magical potion bottle which ultimately sets the whole game in motion.

This catastrophic event manages to suck up all of Bikini Bottom and throws our favorite locations and characters into different worlds. This is where Spongebob and Patrick must go out and return them back to Bikini Bottom. The trailer also showcases that the game will be fully voiced in other languages including — English, French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Polish, Hindi, and Indonesian. The trailer is about 3 minutes long showcasing the different languages in action as well as some story moments from the opening of the game.

Check out the brand new Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake F.U.N trailer down below:

In this new SpongeBob adventure, the favorite cartoon duo gets their hands on Mermaid’s Tears and grants wishes. Because it’s SpongeBob and Patrick, things spiral hilariously out of control. A series of portals open in the fabric of reality and lead the two to many odd Wishworlds. The alternate realities are full of familiar faces and plenty of action. The original voice cast is back for the new game as well, so we will hear our favorite characters in full glory!

The game will set players on a giant adventure where they need to go rescue their friends from the 7 wish worlds thanks to the magical bubble potion. Mr. Krabs, Sandy, Squidward, and the whole gang once again need help from the dynamic cartoon duo — Spongebob and Patrick. Make sure to also check out the showcase trailer where viewers get a good look at the overall story of the game, some gameplay mechanics, and a peek at some of the worlds you will be exploring!

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available to add to your wishlist or preorder now. It will be available to play on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One coming soon. To get your SpongeBob kicks in the meantime, the Minecraft x SpongeBob DLC is around to play.

