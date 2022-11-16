Could A Sonic Adventure Remaster Be In Development?

Sonic has been having quite a success lately with its most recent mainline video game release, Sonic Frontiers. Sega delivered the game into the marketplace earlier this month, and the reviews from critics have been generally favorable. However, this was a brand new take on the franchise with an open world map and a story tossing Sonic into a different world. It’s a game you can go out and enjoy right now, but today we’re finding that the Sonic Team from Sega might be going back to a past Sonic title next. If one modder’s discovery proves to be true, there could be a newly remastered edition of a past Sonic classic hitting the marketplace next year.

We’ve seen countless Sonic titles hit the marketplace in the past, from the classic 2D platforms, 3D platforms, and spin-offs to crossovers. But next year marks a big date for one past video game release. This coming year will be the 25th anniversary of Sonic Adventure. The game launched in the late 1990s, and it came out exclusively for Sega’s last home console release, the Dreamcast. Unfortunately, we all know that console didn’t last, and it eventually allowed Sonic Adventures to hit other platforms. Those being the PC, Nintendo Dreamcast to even the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Chances are you have either played this Sonic title or, at the very least, know about it.

As mentioned, the discovery comes from a modder for Sonic Adventure games. SPEEPSHighway managed to get their hands on the full image from Tail’s flashback in Sonic Frontiers. We won’t say more than that to avoid spoiling the game narrative, but those interested can view the images from the tweet right here. At any rate, the discovery was that the flashback looked to be a replica of a scene in Sonic Adventure. This leads to a theory that this image might have come from a remastered edition of Sonic Adventure DX coming out soon.

Of course, there’s no official announcement that a remastered edition of the game is in the works. But we’ve seen rumors in the past that the Sonic Adventure game was going to be picked back up. So now it looks like fans can anticipate a potential announcement somewhat soon. This would especially be true if Sega was attempting to get this game out into the marketplace for the big anniversary year for Sonic Adventure. Regardless, we don’t have any confirmation yet, so we’ll just have to keep our eyes out on Sega’s social media profiles for a proper trailer release or showcase highlight.

In the meantime, you can check out Sonic Frontiers right now. Players can pick this game up for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms. You can even check out our Before You Buy coverage on the game below.

Source