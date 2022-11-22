Deck Nine Games Potentially Working On The Next Life Is Strange

Fans of the Life Is Strange franchise will be pleased to know that something is currently in the pipeline at Deck Nine Games. A couple of recently-spotted job listings from the developer hint at a possible new instalment in the series.

While there’s no official reveal of the name of the project Deck Nine Games is sourcing talent for, it’s fairly likely that it could be for a new entry into the highly popular narrative adventure franchise. As spotted by VeryAliGaming, Deck Nine Games have recently advertised for two new positions at the studio. Listings for a Lead Programmer and a Lead Game Designer were reportedly spotted yesterday, with another Senior Producer position now also being advertised on the studio’s website. All three positions listed point to the existence of a new game in the signature graphic narrative adventure style of the Life Is Strange series, although, of course, this is purely speculative.

The description of the Lead Programmer role states that “we are looking to hire a Lead Programmer to lead a team as we develop an unannounced AAA single-player adventure game.” Likewise, the Lead Game Designer position is being advertised specifically for someone to steer the ship “for our next narrative adventure game.” Rounding things up is the Senior Producer role, which explains that Deck Nine Games is looking for the right person “to join our award-winning narrative adventure team.” Additional roles for cinematic technical artists, environment artists, character artists and other, more technical roles are also being advertised, which quite evidently signals that Deck Nine Games is building a team to work on a brand new AAA narrative adventure project.

While the natural conclusion to leap to here would be that the studio is clearly laying the foundations for the next Life Is Strange title, it’s important for fans to keep their excitement in check. Until there’s any official confirmation of a new Life Is Strange title being in development, it’s best to wait and see what comes next from Deck Nine Games for the time being. With the last entry into the series, Life Is Strange: True Colors being a massive success though, it’d be hard to imagine that the studio wouldn’t want to continue on the prior success of the Life Is Strange franchise. We’ll just have to watch this space.

Until then, you can play Life Is Strange: True Colors on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source