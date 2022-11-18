Black Friday 2022 Best Video Game Deals & Discounts

The Black Friday shopping holiday used to happen on the Friday after Thanksgiving. It was a thrilling experience for shoppers looking to get some big-name items on incredible deals. Consumers would line up in the early morning hours to scramble inside and gather items.

However, the past few years have changed things around. Instead of massive crowds in stores, there was more focus online. That prompted some holiday sales to start up early. With that said, you can expect plenty of great video game deals ranging from newer titles, hardware to even accessories. Check out what Black Friday 2022 deals there are right now within the links below.

Epic Games Store

Coming Soon Nov 22 – 29

GameStop

GameStop Black Friday Deals

Xbox Series S $249.99

FIFA 23 $35

Madden 23 $35

NBA 2K23 $35

Animal Crossing: New Horizons $35

Just Dance 2023 $35

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $35

Saints Row $35

Elden Ring $35

Buy Two Get One FREE All Pre-owned Xbox One & PS4 Games

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition $17

The Quarry $17

Grid Legends $17

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition $17

NHL 23 $29

Persona 5 Royale $29

Dying Light 2 Stay Human $29

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 $29

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles $39

PGA Tour 2K23 $39

New Tales from the Borderlands $39

F1 Manager 2022 $39

$10 Off Xbox Wireless Controllers

WWE 2K22 $17

Spyro Reignited Trilogy $17

Gran Turismo 7 $29

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed $29

Soul Hackers 2 $29

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart $29

A Plague Tale: Requiem $39

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $39

Horizon Forbidden West $39

Digimon Survive $17

Lego Marvel Super Heroes $17

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $29

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 $29

Mario Party Superstars $39

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $39

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $39

Xbox

Xbox Black Friday Deals

Xbox Series S $50 Discount

EA Sports FIFA 23 $35.99

Gotham Knights $41.99

Deathloop $19.79

PGA Tour 2K23 $38.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition $26.39

Dying Light 2 Stay Human $29.99

Dragon Ball The Breakers $14.99

Saints Row Platinum Edition $66.99

Red Dead Redemptions 2 $19.79

Battlefield 2042 $23.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection $19.79

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition $29.99

The Quarry $34.99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition $34.99

Resident Evil 2 $9.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $29.99

Resident Evil 3 $9.99

Evil Dead: The Game $27.99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers $26.99

Psychonauts 2 $19.79

Halo Infinite $29.99

Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition $12.12

MLB The Show 22 $17.49

The Outer Worlds $19.79

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $19.79

Back 4 Blood $19.79

BioShock: The Collection $9.99

Borderlands 3 $14.99

Control $8.99

Crusader Kings III $37.49

PlayStation

PlayStation Black Friday Deals

NBA 2K23 $26.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $19.99

Gotham Knights $41.99

Horizon Forbidden West $38.89

Cyberpunk 2077 $24.99

Gran Turismo 7 $39.89

The Last of Us Part I $49.69

A Plague Tale: Requiem $47.99

The Quarry $29.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.39

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Dying Light 2 Stay Human $29.99

God of War $9.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $19.79

The Last of Us Part II $9.99

Returnal $29.39

Death Stranding Director’s Cut $19.99

Sifu $34.99

It Takes Two $15.99

Mortal Kombat 11 $9.99

Demon’s Souls $29.39

Borderlands 3 $14.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake $29.99

Back 4 Blood $19.79

Sackboy: A Big Adventure $19.79

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $19.99

Batman: Arkham Collection $8.99

The Outer Worlds $19.79

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20.99

Mafia: Definitive Edition $13.99

Mafia: Trilogy $23.99

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals

Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership $299.99

Mario Party Superstars $39.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $39.99

Animal Crossing: New Horizons $39.99

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $39.99

Bravely Default II $39.99

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit $59.99

Walmart

Walmart Black Friday Deals

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers $45

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania $14.88

The Lego Marvel Collection $14.99

Sea of Thieves $14.88

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: Deluxe Edition $29.99

Life is Strange: True Colors $27.13

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $14.88

Fallout 4 $12.65

Meijer

Meijer Black Friday Deals

Xbox Wireless Controllers $10 Off

Xbox Series S Holiday 2022 Console $249.99

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller $20-$25 Off

Madden NFL 23 $29.99

NHL 23 $29.99

Horizon Forbidden West $29.99

Madden NFL 23 $39.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $39.99

Animal Crossing New Horizons $39.99

Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday Deals

Xbox Series S $249.99

DualSense Controller $49.99

Xbox Wireless Controller $39.99

Horizon Forbidden West $39.99

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $29.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $19.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.99

Sackboy: A Big Adventure $19.99

The Last of Us Part I $49.99

Death Stranding Director’s Cut $19.99

The Last of Us Part II $9.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $39.99

Demon’s Souls $29.99

Returnal $29.99

God of War $9.99

Days Gone $19.99

Target

Target Black Friday Deals

Mario Party Superstars $29.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $29.99

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit $59.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection $19.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man $19.99

Sackboy: A Big Adventure $19.99

It Takes Two $29.99

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart $29.99

Persona 5 Royale $29.99

Madden NFL 23 $29.99

Sonic Frontiers $39.99

Elden Ring $39.99

Horizon Forbidden West $39.99

Saints Row $39.99

FIFA 23 $34.99

Forza Horizon 5 $34.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $14.99

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $9.99

Newegg

Newegg Black Friday Deals