Life Is Strange: True Colors Offers Steam Demo

Those who haven’t had the chance to play Life Is Strange: True Colors yet are getting a chance to do so for free. The most recent title in the widely acclaimed Life Is Strange franchise is currently available to try out on PC. This is thanks to there now being a free demo of the game on Steam for players to jump into.

While it’s not clear how long the free demo will be available for, it’s a great opportunity for anyone who hasn’t experienced the thrills and twists of the game’s tale. Life Is Strange: True Colors follows the story of Alex Chen, a new protagonist for the series whose superpower comes to the fore during the course of the compelling narrative. After she relocates to the gorgeously designed small town setting of Haven Springs, Colorado, Alex reunites with her long-lost brother.

Soon enough, a chain of events begins to unfold that will thrust players into making some challenging decisions that’ll impact Alex’s relationships with those she comes to know in Haven Springs. As with all Life Is Strange titles, choice and consequence play a crucial and substantial role in the player’s game experience. If you’ve somehow managed to avoid the widespread praise and plaudits that Life Is Strange: True Colors has picked up, you can check out the Steam Demo trailer right here to see if this is your kind of story.

As detailed in the clip, players will be able to transfer their save data from the Steam demo across to the full game, should they choose to purchase it after the demo window has closed. It’s also unclear at this point exactly how much of the game will be playable as part of the demo, but it could be anything from a few scenes to a full chapter. Either way, it’s definitely a game worth trying out if you were a fan of the previous Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange 2 adventures.

The game has won a number of awards, including the Games for Impact Award at The Game Award, as well as the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Video Game. If you love solving mysteries and engaging with some emotive and ethical dilemmas in your adventures then it’s definitely worth giving Life Is Strange: True Colors a run out during this demo period on PC.

Life Is Strange: True Colors is out now and is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

