Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden Get Release Date For Modern Systems

Many franchises in gaming history have been dubbed “niche” for a large chunk of their life until something big happens. Usually, that ‘something big” is when that series makes a title so great that no one can deny how good it is, and suddenly everyone wants to play the franchise. A great example of this is Fire Emblem from Nintendo. The game only did well in Japan for a long time to the extent that Fire Emblem Awakening was the “last shot” to make the series beloved by all. Thankfully, that worked, and the franchise is massive to this day. Another franchise that this applies to is Persona. It was initially just a spinoff of Shin Megami Tensei that some people played. Then, Persona 5 came out and changed everything, including how people looked at Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable.

Both of those titles were very much like what Persona 5 did, just with a slightly different visual style and different plots. You can even get Persona 4 Golden on Steam if you want. But to those who want that game and Persona 3 Portable on consoles and PC, you had to wait. Because while the most recent Persona title is about to get its multiplatform debut this month, the previous two titles had a mystery around their release date. That is until Atlus unveiled that they’ll come out at the beginning of next year:

🌙 Special Announcement! 📺



Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023! #P3P #P4G pic.twitter.com/OrAx46j8XG — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) October 8, 2022

That is a huge win for gamers, as many feared the ports wouldn’t arrive until much later in 2023. But with them coming out in January, that’s not too long of a wait. As many have noted, another RPG title is slated to come out around that time in Fire Emblem Engage. That means January 2023 will be perfect for RPG players to enjoy multiple titles.

To shoes that haven’t played either game before, here are some loose synopsis for both games.

Persona 4 Golden takes place in the small town of Inaba. At first, nothing seems out of the ordinary there. Until a string of murders forces a group of young teens to band together to figure out what is happening in their hometown. The game focuses not just on the turn-based combat the franchise is known for but also on building relationships with your teammates.

As for Persona 3 Portable, the game takes place in a world where a corporation experiments with beings known as Shadows. That unleashes a new world called Tartarus, adding an extra hour to the day. A group of high school students with special abilities comes together to make the SEES group and swear to defeat the twelve major Shadows so that the “Dark Hour” will be wiped from the face of the Earth.

