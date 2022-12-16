The New Splatest In Splatoon 3 Is About Taste

Splatoon 3 just came out of an event recently via the debut of “Big Run.” But you’d be wrong if you thought they would take their time with their next announcement. The team over at Squid Research Labs has posted on Twitter about the next Splatfest that we’ll partake in, and it’s a delicious one. The topic for the next event is about taste, and what ones you like to have with your foods. Do you prefer spicy foods? Do you love the sweet taste of meals? Or are you the kind that likes it sour? The choice is yours to make.

The topic is a unique one and continues to show how Nintendo is thinking outside the box now that they have to put three topics in the Splatfest. Many people are fine with all three “taste options,” but there are also people who can only stand one or two. We know people who can’t have spicy food for health reasons. Some people only do sour snacks like Warheads because they like the “rush” when the sour taste hits them.

As for the sweet treats, that kind of speaks for itself. Wouldn’t you say? Why wouldn’t you want a sweet treat if you had the option? That’s what we thought.

SRL cafeteria line cook here. They said I should tell ya the next #Splatfest theme, so here goes. What's your favorite taste sensation? Spicy, sweet, or sour?



It starts at 4pm PT on Friday 1/6 and goes till 4pm PT on Sunday 1/8. Me? I think the best taste is deep-fried. pic.twitter.com/WYapCv2x3B — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) December 16, 2022

Regardless of your preferences, the next Splatfest will hit on Friday, January 6th, kicking off the new year in style. It’ll go until the 8th, giving you a whole weekend to fight for your food choices.

Gamers have been showing their love for Splatoon 3 since its launch. As noted, the Big Run event recently ended and it was a hit based on the scores that people were putting up. The top 5% of gamers were able to get over 130 eggs a round during the run! That’s an unfathomable amount, and yet they did it. They were rewarded handsomely for their actions.

Similarly, the Chill Season has been active for a few weeks now, and fans have been enjoying that quite a bit too. The new season brought new weapons, new gear, and two new stages to the mix. Fans welcomed the added variety and content because it gave them something new to reach for.

With the new Splatfest in a few weeks, fans will have even more to enjoy as they battle against their friends for taste supremacy. We’ll have to wait to see what the Squid Research Labs crew cooks up after that.

