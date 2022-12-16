Xbox Reveals What Games Will Be Free This Weekend

We’re heading into the weekend, and with it comes time off work or school. If you’re looking to enjoy something new, then you’re in luck. On Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms, there are Free Play Days. This weekend, players can dive into some video games that would normally be locked behind a paywall. But fortunately, there is a limited-time event that allows players to enjoy these games. Likewise, if you find these games to be fun, then you can even pick the entire game up to continue with your game progression at a discount.

The Free Play Days collection this weekend boils down to three games. The Xbox Wire post alerted followers that they can download and enjoy Dragon Ball The Breakers, WWE 2K22, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. These titles will be free for those that have an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. All you need to do is head to their individual game pages in the digital marketplace or venture to the Free Play Days collection on your console to start your download.

Dragon Ball The Breakers is an online action game where a group of survivors must attempt to escape the map from the rival antagonist such as Cell, Buu, or Frieza. WWE 2K22 throws players into the squared circle as they wrestle against iconic legends like Steven Austin, The Rock, and Sasha Banks. Lastly, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest mainline Assassin’s Creed installment that roses players back into the Viking age.

You can try all three games out now just as long as you have an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But also, as mentioned, these games will be available for players to purchase at a discount. If you find yourself enjoying any of the three games being offered, then you can purchase these games at the following discounts.

Dragon Ball The Breakers

Standard Edition $14.99

WWE 2K22

Xbox One Edition $19.79

Xbox Series X/S Edition $23.09

Battlegrounds Edition $7.99

NWO 4-Life Edition $59.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Standard Edition $19.79

Deluxe Edition $26.39

Ragnarok Edition $34.99

Season Pass $19.99

Valhalla and Immortals Fenix Rising Bundle $32.99

Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion Bundle $32.99

Valhalla, Odyssey and Origins Bundle $47.99

Again, you only have this weekend to enjoy the games and take advantage of these discounted prices. Currently, the Free Play Days event will last until Sunday, December 18, at 11:59 PM PT.

Source