AI Was Used During The Development Of High On Life

AI has been in the headlines as of late. We can soon find more content being generated through these advanced artificial intelligence programs. Since AI is able to analyze massive amounts of data to create new content in a meaningful way, it’s not surprising to see some companies take advantage of these new useful tools. Today, we’re finding out that a new release, High On Life, has received some aid through AI. Likewise, the developers behind the FPS title feel that AI could really be a useful tool to make content creation accessible.

If you have been enjoying High On Life, then you can also credit AI for providing a thrilling experience. The video game was developed with the help of AI programs like Midjourney AI. News of this came from an interview between Sky News and Squanch Games founder Justin Roiland. During their conversation, Justin Roiland confirmed that they used different AIs to help in production. For instance, while most of the artwork was hand drawn, they did manage to get some help from Midjourney AI, which allows the program to craft images up on the prompts provided. This overall helped create unique environments.

Additionally, there were AI tools used to help voice certain characters. While most of these voices were replaced with actual actors, it does appear that one minor NPC voice was kept in that AI had generated. But with that said, AI is something that Justin Roiland is in support of as, again, these programs could make content creation accessible. While Roiland doesn’t know just how far we might be away with the advancements of AI, he does feels the future of content creation could really become an individual with some big ideas.

I don’t know what the future holds, but AI is going to be a tool that has the potential to make content creation incredibly accessible. I don’t know how many years away we are, but all you will need to be is somebody with some big ideas. Justin Roiland – Sky News

I’m sure as AI continues to become even more advanced, we’ll see other development teams take advantage of these tools. But for now, it looks like game developers are still turning out their own content without having to rely too heavily on a program to provide assets. But much like how Justin Roiland said, the future of AI could really lend a hand to smaller teams or to a single individual.

In terms of High On Life, players are going through a wacky adventure as a young teenage protagonist tossed into another solar system. With an alien cartel taking the world hostage, players will have to save the day, gunning down the leader of this hostile alien group. While we don’t have a Before You Buy video covering this game, you can check out the game trailer for High On Life in the video embedded above.

