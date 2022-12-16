Four My Hero Academia Characters Have Arrived In Fortnite

When Fortnite revealed its fourth “chapter,” it came with a trailer that highlighted many new skins you’d be able to wear in the game. We saw Geralt of Rivia, the Doomslayer, and more. But the one that many fans reacted to was the reveal of Deku from My Hero Academia, the super popular anime/manga. We saw him in the trailer doing one of his famous “Smash!” attacks, and fans went nuts knowing the anime had made it into the game. Fast forward to now, the collaboration is officially on, with four characters from the series being in the title.

First, as mentioned, is Deku, aka Izuku Midoriya. He’s the current wielder of the Quirk “One For All,” and you’ll be able to unleash some of that power here in the game. There are also other references to his powers, such as you seeing him in “Full Cowling” mode and having marks on his face to resemble that.

But he’s not alone. Two of his Class 1-A classmates are in the game too. The first is Bakugo, who is the frenemy of Deku. Bakugo has been Deku’s bully since they were kids, even calling him “Deku” as an insult because it translates basically as “being nothing.” However, since Izuku got his Quirk, Bakugo has been trying to show that he’s still better and deserves to be the No.1 hero.

A less hostile presence is Ochaco Uraraka, aka Uravity. She’s one of Deku’s first friends at UA High, mainly because he saves her life, but we’re not judging. Ochaco is a nice girl with gravity powers, and she’s trying to be a Pro-Hero so she can help her family. Oh, and she has a mega-crush on Deku, which the anime is never afraid to show.

Finally, and arguably most importantly, we have All Might. The former No.1 Hero and the man who inspired Deku to be a hero in the first place. He was the one who gave Deku the “One For All” Quirk and has continued to act as a mentor to Izuku throughout the series. We see him in “peak form” in the game, complete with his laugh.

Watch the trailer for these four below:

Four mighty Heroes from the world of My Hero Academia have landed in Fortnite along with smashing new gameplay, free rewards, a Hero Training Gym experience, and more! pic.twitter.com/cgws85XF2g — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 16, 2022

As the tweet notes, it’s not only the skins that have entered the game. There are other references to My Hero Academia via the rewards you can get, the gameplay you’ll see, and more. You can even train at a special gym! So jump into the game and go beyond!

