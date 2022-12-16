Ash and Pikachu Will Leave Pokemon Anime In 2023

The Pokemon anime wasn’t meant to be as big as it was. Initially, it was supposed to be a one-off series that followed the journey of a boy named Ash Ketchum as he tried to become a Pokemon Master. But as the series’ popularity spiked, and the anime was just as popular, the series kept going, going, and going until people thought it would never end. So Ash kept going to the new regions that were born, trying to beat the leagues and catch the pocket monsters that were from there. But every journey has an end, and Ash’s has now come.

Recently, in Japan at least, Ash beat Leon to become the world champion. He is the undisputed best trainer in the world. Many wondered how the series would continue his story now that he’s accomplished this goal. The answer came today when it was announced that a special 11-part series would conclude the journey of Ash and Pikachu. According to the trailer below, Ash will try to figure out the next part of his journey, and many old friends will pop up to “see him off.”

An all-new Pokémon series has been announced!



Join 2 new characters and 3 Paldea starter Pokémon as they adventure through the Pokémon world! Plus, commemorate Ash’s journey with special episodes concluding Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.



Coming soon in 2023 and beyond! pic.twitter.com/2lrM6W1dgW — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 16, 2022

The internet is already alight with reactions about Ash and Pikachu leaving the series. After all, they’re the main characters. Moreover, they’re the ones who are known to people worldwide. That being said, many fans said they understood that Ash and Pikachu couldn’t stay around forever. So between the Alola League and the World Coronation Series, Ash has gotten the victories he deserved before departing.

One person who made sure to speak on the end of Ash’s time was the current voice actor for the character:

It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UZxPO4xD6E — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) December 16, 2022

So as you can see, the departure of Ash is hitting everyone hard.

That being said, the Pokemon anime isn’t ending, far from it. After Ash’s final journey in the show, a new anime will begin in April 2023.

The new anime will feature two new protagonists in Liko and Roy. They’ll be in the Paldea region, and the small glimpses of them that we see in the trailer above show them at the academies that are in the game, meeting some of the starter Pokemon of Gen 9, and apparently, they’re going to have an interaction with a Shiny Rayquaza!

So as many are saying, it’s the end of an era. But when one era ends, a new one begins, and the journey will continue.

