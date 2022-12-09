Pokemon Games Ranked Worst To Best

We are on the cusp of 9th Generation of Pokemon. So here, we’re going to break down the mainline games and tell you which are the best of the eight generations that have come before.

#20 Black 2 & White 2

What happens when you take a Pokemon generation and make it worse? You get Black 2 & White 2. As you’ll see soon, the Unova region is not well-loved by fans, and the fact that The Pokemon Company didn’t realize this and then decided to expand the games more was a questionable decision at best.

To be clear, they’re not “bad games,” but they stand out for the wrong reasons. Such as the “legendary fusions” with Kyurem that fans don’t like to talk about, the sprites that looked incredibly pixelated, and more.

Let another set of “direct sequels,” they were unnecessary, and that’s why they’re at the bottom of this list.

#19 Black & White

When you go as long as Pokemon has in terms of longevity and continue growing your ranks by expanding the monster base, you will have duds. Of course, every generation has a failure or two or five fans talk about. However, Black & White has the most duds and is widely considered the worst generation of Pokemon ever.

The sad thing here is that this was the game that dared to point out the overall problem of its concept: Pokemon are basically enslaved by their trainers. Except, they sidestep this to do the “typical villain” plot.

But going back to the Pokemon, there are SO MANY BAD POKEMON HERE!!! There are unnecessary evolutions, Pokemon based on ice cream cones, and more!

Things did get better, but they also sunk to this low.

#18 Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon

Our first entry was about the “unnecessary sequels” of a generation. Sadly, The Pokemon Company didn’t learn from that lesson as they made Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon.

Set once again within the Alola region, the games were about the same except for the main plot, where beings from another dimension needed your help stopping the Ultra Beasts that were coming forth and preventing Lusamine from harnessing the power of Necrozma.

Usually, such a plot shift would be fun. But considering almost everything else is the same? It just felt unnecessary. They weren’t bad, but they could’ve been better and felt like a cash grab to capitalize on how well the main titles did.

#17 Let’s Go, Pikachu & Let’s Go, Eevee!

When Pokemon GO took over the world in 2016, the fever for the franchise reached a height it hadn’t gotten to in some time. So naturally, The Pokemon Company decided to profit off this and made Let’s Go, Pikachu & Let’s Go, Eevee!

The game was a remake of the original titles but with some key twists. First, your starter would be either Pikachu or Eevee, depending on which game you got. Second, the catching mechanic would be like the mobile game instead of the mainline titles.

Finally, the game would be in full 3D.

The games were fun, but they were basic. They were meant to lure the mobile crowd to the consoles to play this game and maybe play the others. The titles sold over 10 million combined, so their gambit worked.

#16 Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Fair warning, the next four titles are all the remakes that have come out so far—one for each of the first four generations. The first one on our list is Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Many people had been asking for a Gen 4 remake for years! The Pokemon Company finally gave them that in late 2021, and they sold like hotcakes.

But why is this at the bottom of the remakes section if that’s the case? Simply put, they didn’t do anything outside of a visual overhaul and small gameplay changes. The underground is an excellent example of that.

Given the Switch’s power, they could’ve done more, but they didn’t.

#15 FireRed & LeafGreen

One of the downsides of Pokemon was that after a while, it wasn’t feasible to go back and play previous generations. One generation? Sure. But two or three back? Not so much.

FireRed & LeafGreen changed the game by bringing past generations back to life on the more modern systems. Due to the differences between the Game Boy and the Game Boy Advance, the OG titles could get a massive overall visually and enjoy the advancements the gameplay had made.

These games also came equipped with wireless adapters, so fans no longer needed link cables—a genuinely revolutionary thing at the time.

#14 HeartGold & SoulSilver

After the success of the previous remakes, the Nintendo DS got its own with HeartGold & SoulSilver. The remakes of Gen 2 were well-received and sold over 12 million copies. That made it the 8th best-selling game on the system. Not bad for a remake.

Just like the previous remake, the game stuck true to what the original was. The story, where you could go, and the Pokemon you could catch were all the same, but with DS visuals and internet connectivity.

Sometimes it’s OK to remake something how someone remembers it. The Johto region is still a favorite of fans, and those games allowed them to see the titles in a new light.

#13 Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire

Given what we’ll say about the OG 3rd generation, you might be surprised that Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire is only a few spots below it.

The reason for this, and why it’s on top of the remakes section, is because the titles did more than any other remake before or since. They completely redid the game’s plot to incorporate a unique form of Mega Evolution. As a result, all three legendary Pokemon of the game were present and had new forms to amaze fans. Plus, there was bonus story content that let you catch Deoxys without needing a special event.

They put a lot of effort into these remakes, and it shows.

#12 Diamond & Pearl

The fourth generation of Pokemon is curious. On the one hand, these were the titles that brought us actual wireless internet for people to trade on. No longer did we need link cables and wireless adapters. We could just connect to the internet!

On the other hand, outside of the internet and certain tweaks to battles and Pokemon contests, the games felt more like “just another generation.” It was more about the Pokemon, not the overall game’s improvements, a concept that would backfire on them in the 5th generation.

Still, Diamond & Pearl was solid, and it had another game in it that was legendary.

#11 Ruby & Sapphire

Why is Ruby & Sapphire just outside the top ten of our list? Too much water.

Jokes aside, Ruby & Sapphire were the 3rd generation of the series, and this was when Pokemon was reaching rocket highs still in terms of hype. Within the Hoenn region, we would meet not only new Pokemon but new enemy teams.

For the first time, and only time, the version you picked chose the villains you fought: Team Magma or Team Aqua.

There are a lot of fan-favorite Pokemon and characters in Gen 3, and while it wasn’t the best region because of all the water you had to surf around in, people didn’t mind too much.

#10 Sword & Shield

Starting the top ten of this list is the first mainline games to come to console. For seven generations, Pokemon was on handhelds for the main games, but with Sword & Shield, that changed for the better.

Through the Nintendo Switch’s 3D graphics, we got to see a beautiful Pokemon region. Additionally, the game brought the “wild area” to life and allowed trainers to see the Pokemon walking around and choosing who to fight and catch.

The titles also brought the first-ever DLC to the franchise via The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra.

While the games aren’t the most beloved, they set the table for the two mainline titles to follow.

#9 X & Y

After the 5th generation of Pokemon failed to live up to expectations, the team behind the games had to go big to bring back the faith. Pokemon X & Y did that in many ways. Not the least of which was making the two titles the first 3D-modeled titles in the mainline games.

Second, they took a minimalist approach to the new Pokemon by not adding too many more. They even tied that into the game to explain why there aren’t as many Pokemon in the region.

Third, they brought back the Kanto starters alongside the new ones to give you two partner Pokemon right from the start.

Add that to the fun region, the large cast of supporting characters, and more, and you can see why this generation won people back.

To be clear, Serena was better in the anime!

#8 Platinum

Believe it or not, Platinum is the last “third title” the series had. No, really. The 5th and 7th generations did the dual-sequels, the 6th generation didn’t have any additional titles, and the 8th generation went to DLC instead.

That is one of many reasons why this game is so beloved. Oh, and it also has Giratina, one of the most epic Pokemon you’ll ever meet. Their arrival in the game and your having to go through their “upside down world” to catch them was a treat.

We might not get another “third title” like this again, so we’re honoring it by putting it in the top ten.

#7 Sun & Moon

Lucky seven for the 7th generation feels pretty poetic.

But we’re not lying when we say that The Pokemon Company had luck on their side when they brought gamers to Alola. Sun & Moon completely changed the franchise, for one generation at least, by doing away with the Gym Leader challenge and instead having you face the island challenge and go up against the Totem Pokemon and the Island Kahunas.

This was also the generation that introduced the concept of “regional variants.” Those Pokemon look/act differently because they grew up in a specific region, like having an Ice-Type Vulpix.

The 7th Generation games sold massively when they came out and were the last handheld generation.

#6 Emerald

Diving back into the third generation of Pokemon, there’s a simple reason Emerald stands above the other two: Raquazza is freaking awesome!

Oh, we’re serious. This game is No.6. Like other “third games,” they added an entirely new section to the main plot. When Team Aqua and Team Magma unleash their legendary Pokemon in Kyogre and Groudon, you must call upon the might of Raquaza to save the day.

There’s a cutscene in the game where the sky dragon appears, and it’s ten levels of epic. The remasters arguably did it better visually, but the impact will always be with this game.

#5 Crystal

You will see a trend in these top five, so pay attention.

The second generation of Pokemon is still held in high esteem by fans, and the Crystal version of the game punctuates this.

Unlike every other generation, the game’s legendary wasn’t one of the “god Pokemon” or a starter. It was one of the “lesser legendary Pokemon” via Suicune. A Pokemon that is still respected to this day and has appeared in much Pokemon media.

The new story about you being “chosen” by Suicune was fun, and there were new subplots for the Unknown and changes to puzzles. The title holds up to this day, and that says something.

#4 Yellow

Two things helped grow the Pokemon franchise beyond what anyone expected. First, the games were incredible and playable by anyone. Second, the anime that came right after the games showcased how magnificent this world was, and people fell in love with its protagonist in Ash and his partner Pokemon Pikachu.

As a result, the first “third title” in a generation was born with Pokemon Yellow.

The game made you very much like Ash Ketchum by giving you a partner Pikachu that would grow to like you over time. The overall core of the game was the same, but having Pikachu next to you was huge. Plus, you could “talk” to Pikachu and see its expressions/reactions to things you do.

It set a tone, and it’s still revered to this day.

#3 Legends: Arceus

An arguably controversial pick, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the most recent title in the mainline series. Before you say it, this is mainline because it serves as a prequel to Gen IV.

The game takes the player to the Hisui region and tasks them to make the region’s first-ever completed Pokedex. The semi-open world aesthetic and the new mechanics that changed the franchise put this game so high on this list. Those mechanics include catching Pokemon without battling them, having many side quests to expand Jubilife Village and more.

The title also brought a unique story about when Pokemon and humans weren’t precisely bonding. Everything in this title helped set up Gen 9, and we should be grateful for that.

#2 Gold & Silver

Once the Pokemon franchise took off, the next question was, “how do you keep going with it?”

The answer was simple, expansion. That expansion came from Gold & Silver, the first true sequels to the series and the ones that brought us to the still fan-beloved region of Johto. Here, we learned more about Pokemon lore, such as the legends of Lugia & Ho-Oh. Furthermore, this game brought color to the proceedings thanks to the Game Boy Color.

Other improvements included the arrival of the day/night cycle, Pokemon Daycare and Eggs, and more.

Plus, this is technically the largest Pokemon mainline game ever. Because you could go to both Johto AND Kanto to get 16 badges, no other Pokemon game did that.

#1 Red & Blue

You shouldn’t be surprised that Red & Blue are at the top of the list. Every franchise has to start somewhere, and while the games have long since evolved, that doesn’t mean these games don’t hold up.

If you were to go back and play these two games right now, you’d see that pretty much all the mechanics of the seven generations that followed are here. Catching Pokemon, battling trainers, going to the Pokemon League, trading with other people, battling your friends, it’s all here!

What’s more, the fact that they made this work on the original Game Boy? That shows how great The Pokemon Company is. Without this title? All the other 19 games wouldn’t exist.