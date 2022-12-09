Fire Emblem Engage To Have Amiibo Support

Fire Emblem Engage has been getting a lot of news recently, primarily in character reveal variety. But today, a new set of news pieces dropped to further flesh out the games. One of those pieces was about Amiibo. Since Nintendo made the Amiibo during the Wii U era, the figurines have popped up in various ways to help gamers by giving them items and unlocking content. The upcoming title was confirmed to have Amiibo support, so the question is, what do the Amiibo do when you scan them into the game?

The answer is a bit simpler than fans might expect. As shown in the tweet below, if you scan the Amiibo figurines, you’ll unlock a costume that Alear can wear, and you’ll unlock a music track from the game the character was in. Admittedly, that won’t be the most useful content for the new title, but it will further milk the nostalgia element of the game and give players a reason to use the Amiibo they have.

It must be said that while the game has Amiibo support, it won’t get Amiibo of its own. Sadly, characters like Alear won’t be rendered into figurines, so you won’t have new ones to collect. That being said, there are plenty of Amiibo of past Fire Emblem characters for you to get or use.

For example, there are Amiibo for Marth, Ike, Robin, Lucina, Roy, Corrin, Chrom, and Byleth through their participation in Super Smash Bros. Then, via other games, you can find Amiibo for Alm, Celica, Chrom, and Tiki. We can’t fully confirm that all of these Amiibo will have support, but if the option is there, why wouldn’t Nintendo embrace the whole roster of Amiibo it has out?

One of the other big pieces of news for Fire Emblem Engage came from The Game Awards last night. The title will receive an Expansion Pass, which will have four waves of content starting on the launch date of January 20th.

Wave 1 will bring four new Emblem Ring characters like via Edelgard, Claude, Dmitri, and Tiki. Additionally, there will be new in-game items to use, maps to battle on, and a “silver card” that hasn’t been detailed yet.

If the other “waves” are as consistent in their content as the first one, fans have much to look forward to within the game when it arrives on Nintendo Switch early next year.

Source: Twitter