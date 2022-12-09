Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Gets Massive Discount On Amazon!

In the world we live in, even getting a “regularly priced” video game at $60 can be a hassle sometimes. If you don’t have it in the budget, you don’t have it in the budget. That’s why many gamers have to wait for games to go on sale before purchasing them, even if that means waiting until it’s months after the game’s release to get it. However, if Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope was one of those games you had to wait on, we have some good news! Amazon is offering a one-day-only sale on the title, and it’s a pretty hefty discount.

If you head to Amazon, we have the link in the Source section, you’ll find that the game is discounted by a whopping 47%. That means the title is just under $32 to purchase, and that’s quite a deal and a steal. The game was praised by fans and critics alike when it came out, and while we don’t have sales numbers, we can bet that it’s done pretty well for itself.

The game focuses on Mario, his Mushroom Kingdom allies, and the Rabbids as they have to save a new species of fused beings called the Sparks from the vile Cursa. Cursa needs the Sparks to drain their energy and spread its “Darkmess” across the galaxy. For the first time in a long time, Mario will fly through space and travel to different worlds to free the places from the Darkmess, meet new allies, and defeat Cursa’s generals.

Easily the biggest overhaul from the original game is the combat system. They essentially redid it all from scratch. The weapons you use are different, and the characters all have unique abilities that can change the tide of battle. But most importantly, you have complete freedom to move around the battlefield instead of picking a spot and having to stay there.

You can slide, jump, glide, and more before you launch a single attack! The intent is to open up your creativity and set up devastating combo attacks to easily wipe out enemies.

The team at Ubisoft also improved the Rabbids by giving them more personalities and allowing them to talk. It does deepen the experience, and you’ll love characters like Edge and Rabbid Rosalina.

All in all, the game is well worth a playthrough. So if you haven’t Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope yet, today is the perfect day to purchase it! Plus, there’s DLC coming to the game!

Source: Amazon