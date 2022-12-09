Here’s The Categories Nintendo Won At During The Game Awards

People are still talking about The Game Awards, and for good reason. The show had a lot of things going on between the big announcements, the award winners, and a dude crashing Game of the Year to talk about Bill Clinton. But for right now, let’s focus on Nintendo. The Big N had a lot of games nominated at the award show, but not many felt they would win a lot of categories for one reason or another. Yet by the time the night was done, Nintendo had won five very different categories, including some that were given speeches by the team. So what were they?

The first one was “Best Family Game,” which went to Kirby and the Forgotten Land. A very deserving title because the game was very fun, easy to play, had great visuals, and who doesn’t love Kirby? In addition, the game was a celebration of its 35th anniversary, and it’s the best-selling game starring Kirby, so now it can add this award to its accolades.

For “Best Multiplayer Game,” Splatoon 3 took home the prize. This was one of the more “shocking” wins, given some of the competition that it had. But given the dominating win the title had in sales at launch and how players still enjoy it months after said launch, it makes sense that it won. There are a lot of squid kids out there!

In the category of “Most Anticipated Game,” it wasn’t that much of a surprise that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom won. The title is, by and large, one of the most anticipated games not just for next year but in recent times, especially since we finally learned the game’s name in September.

Another surprise came from “Best Action Game,” where Bayonetta 3 helped cement its award-winning legacy by beating out the competition. Considering the franchise also had a big game announcement earlier in the night, that was a nice capper on things.

►Splatoon 3 – Best Multiplayer

►Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Best Family

►Bayonetta 3 – Best Action Game

►The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Most Anticipated Game



Thank you, #TheGameAwards, and to everyone for all the amazing support! pic.twitter.com/PdlfIAG6fK — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 9, 2022

But wait, isn’t that only four categories? Yes, the tweet above forgot “Best Strategy/Sim Game,” which Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope won! The title didn’t get nominated for too many awards, so it was good to see it get the time in the spotlight it deserved.

Some feel that some Nintendo games got robbed, such as in the “Best RPG Game” category, but Nintendo is no doubt happy it won five awards, as it showed that the industry still loves its games.

Source: Twitter