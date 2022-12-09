Fire Emblem Engage Announces DLC Expansion Pass

The Game Awards continues to roll out big announcements, and it appears that Nintendo will not let their fans go without having a few big announcements themselves! We already had a big 3rd-party announcement from PlatinumGames, but now, we got a 1st-party announcement thanks to a new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage! The game is about six weeks away from release on the Nintendo Switch, and many wondered if new details would be dropped at The Game Awards. However, not only did we get a new trailer, but we got confirmation of an Expansion Pass DLC that’ll bring much to the new game when it arrives the same day as the game!

The Expansion Pass will feature new maps and in-game items to play on/with, and new Emblem Rings will be available! In addition, four characters were confirmed from Wave 1, and they’re big fans favorites.

First, we have Edelgard, Claude, and Dmitri from Three Houses! Yep, all three Lords of Fodlan can help you in battle in various ways. So pick the right people to wield each one to help save Elyos!

Then, there is the arrival of Tiki! The original “divine dragon” has been in many games in the series, but here we have one of her younger forms. Her dragon transformation will immensely help in battle, and fans will love to have her on the team.

Wave 1 features four characters, in-game support items, in-game accessories, and a “silver card.” We’re not sure what that card is, but it’s important for it to be in the title.

As for the rest of the expansion pack, three more “waves” will arrive, and if each has a set of new characters and items, players will want to get it ASAP.

We can’t guess who else will be in the game through these waves, but it’s clear they’re going to do another sweep of the games to ensure that everyone major or beloved is going to be in the game. Having Dmitri, Claude, Edelgard, and Tiki is proof that intent.

As fans, we could guess that they bring in characters like Hector, Queen Ellincia, Caeda, Kris, Azura or someone else along those lines.

The Expansion Pass announcement is one to be excited for. Fire Emblem Engage is set to be a great title for fans and newcomers alike, be ready for its arrival on January 20th on the Nintendo Switch, and stay tuned for more announcements from The Game Awards!

