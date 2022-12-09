Baldur’s Gate 3 Leaving Early Access In 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 will officially be leaving Early Access in August 2023. Showing off a brand new trailer at The Game Awards 2022, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the latest title in the Baldur’s Gate series.

Baldur’s Gate 3 which has been in early access since October 6th, 2020 has been a massive hit for the game’s publisher and developer Larian Studios. Fans of the series will know it for its in-depth role-playing gameplay and prosperous world.

Baldur’s Gate 3 beckons players to gather their party and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale that promises to feature fellowship, betrayal, sacrifice, survival, and absolute power. The title brings an expansive story that will be sure to have players returning for hours on end. Your character is abducted, lost, and infected. Alongside this, you’re turning into a monster. As the corruption inside you grows so does your power. However, this comes at a price.

The stellar title includes online multiplayer for up to four players, origin characters, evolved turn-based combat, and a player-initiated turn-based mode, and allows you to “define the future of the Forgotten Realms.” The online multiplayer is sure to provide players with hundreds of fun moments, especially for fans of the series as a whole.

Baldur’s Gate 3 uses the Divinity 4.0 engine to full effect to create its universe. This allows the freedom to “explore, experiment, and interact with a world that reacts to your choices.” It’s Larian Studios’ most enormous world yet and combined with its cinematic narrative Baldur’s Gate 3 will sweep players into a world they’ll never want to leave.

With ‘Very Positive’ reviews on steam out of just close to 50,000 reviews fans will be waiting in eager anticipation for Baldur’s Gate 3 to finally release in August 2023.

Larian Studios are also set to have a live panel event known as the “Panel From Hell” on December 14th, 2022, featuring Geoff Keighley. If you’re interested in checking out some more amazing upcoming RPGs we have a list of 30 games to get excited for.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available in Early Access on PC. Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order now. It’s a treasure trove of items for the adventurer in you, and it’s limited to 25k copies worldwide.