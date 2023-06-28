Top 41 New Upcoming RPGs of 2023

If you’re an RPG fan, you’ve probably been living for the genre’s more mainstream acceptance over the past decade. From real-time action RPGs to turn-based strategy games, there’s never a shortage of titles to sift through. Whether you’re a console or PC player, 2023 looks to be another exciting year for the genre from both Eastern and Western studios.

#41 Persona 5 Tactica

Platform: PC Xbox One XSX|S Switch

Release Date: November 17, 2023

Did you see this coming? Few did, which makes Persona 5 Tactica a unique title that many will want to get once it comes out to console and PC.

The game will bring back the beloved Phantom Thieves and throw them into an unknown realm where an oppressive regime is ruling over its people with an iron fist. That’s where you come in. You’ll be pulled into a revolution via a woman named Erina, and you’ll make a deal with her to free everyone.

A turn-based tactics RPG awaits you in this new world. But will the story play out like you think it will?

#40 Atlas Fallen

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: August 10, 2023

In many cultures, the gods are the beings that people worship because they are kind and help the land they live in grow and prosper. But in Atlas Fallen, the gods have long since forsaken the people. They are corrupted, and it’s time for them to be forgotten so humanity can thrive on its own.

You’ll take up the challenge and go across the land so you can fight monsters and gain their essence. By doing that, you can choose the path of your powers and become the fighter you wish to be! As you do so, you can create weapons that change based on your needs for battle.

Will you be able to lift humanity up from the sands?

#39 Avowed

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios / Microsoft Studios

Platforms: PC XSX|S

Release: TBA 2023

Avowed is an upcoming RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. These folks have made some truly incredible games over the years. Their works include the likes of Fallout New Vegas to The Outer Worlds. Unfortunately, we don’t have too much information for Avowed at the time of writing this description. We only received a small cinematic trailer announcing the game, but it looks like a new first-person RPG set in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity. Likewise, it would seem to have a similar gameplay setup to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. But right now, there are plenty of questions left to be answered, and hopefully, even if we don’t get this game in 2023, we’ll at least have a better understanding of what we can expect before 2024 arrives.

#38 Bleak Faith: Forsaken

Developer: Archangel Studios

Publisher: Archangel Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

What happens when you’re placed in a world where humanity is on its last legs? You seek the truth and hope to find the answers you desire.

In Bleak Faith: Forsaken, you’re put into a world where only pockets of humanity are left. Within the Omnistructure, not everything is as it appears. You’ll need to be careful with how you move, how you fight, and what you explore if you wish to make it out alive.

Tough fights await you as you explore. You must be sure-footed and aim for the enemy’s weak spots to take them down. Even when you know how to beat them, doing so will be difficult.

#37 Metal Slug Tactics

Developer: Leikir Studio

Publisher: Dotemu

Platforms: PC Switch

Release: 2023

Sometimes a classic franchise needs to embrace a “new perspective.” For Metal Slug Tactics, that means turning the classic shooter into a tactical RPG!

That’s right. The game has gone tactical, so you’ll need to plan all your characters’ moves carefully. You can let your characters go in guns blazing or precisely place them to make sync attacks that will do tons of damage.

If you need some extra muscle? Bring in the heavy artillery and let them bomb the field to send the enemy running!

Be mindful of your tactics and win every battle! Or don’t and get killed. Your choice!

#36 Miasma Chronicles

Developer: The Bearded Ladies

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release: 2023

Are you ready to play Elvis? No, not that Elvis!

In Miasma Chronicles, the world as you knew it was taken over by a force called the Miasma. Through that, life changed in an instant.

Enter Elvia, a young boy taken to a small town by his mother and watched over by a robot he calls his “big brother.” She left a glove to Elvis that lets him control the Miasma, and now the two brothers must journey across the world to figure out what happened to her.

Use your glove to fight off enemies and improve the skills of you and your brother so you can survive what’s to come!

#35 Stray Blade

Developer: Point Blank Games

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release: 2023

There is a legend of a land that once held great beings of power but eventually fell into ruin. You were able to find this place but at a terrible price. What was that price? You died—end of story.

Except it wasn’t because that land brought you back to life and bound your essence to it. If you wish to escape, you must free the land from its current state and defeat those that roam it.

What turned this place into a war-torn wreck? You’ll explore the island to find out, and with each secret you uncover, you’ll learn the truth about what is happening. But be ready for combat! You will face numerous enemies and have to be quick and precise to survive.

#34 Blue Protocol

Developer: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Publisher: Amazon Games

Platforms: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release: 2023

Are you ready to take on a grand adventure? If so, get Blue Protocol! The game will feature you as someone trying to unearth the truth about their life. As you travel around the planet Regnas, you’ll meet people willing to help you, and you’ll help them in return.

A grand sweeping epic awaits you, one that will soon put the fate of Regnas in your hands. So be careful how you handle things. It might hurt you later.

But the other main hook of the game is the battle system. It’s easy to control yet action-packed. Moreover, you’ll get to tailor it to your personal style of play so that you enjoy every battle you’re in.

#33 Sengoku Dynasty

Developer: Superkami

Publisher: Toplitz Productions

Platforms: PC

Release: June 2023

Life is meant to be full of choices in crafting your life. Sengoku Dynasty takes that to a new level by letting you choose from one of four different paths that’ll drastically affect your main character’s story.

He is a man who wants nothing more than to build a good life for his daughter and ensure their legacy is intact. But what life will he choose to live for her?

Will he become a leader to help their new home prosper? Will he become a craftsman to ensure financial stability? Will he become a warrior to fight off any evil that approaches? Or will he become a monk and seek blessings from the gods? The choice is yours alone to make.

#32 Greedfall 2: The Dying World

Developer: Spiders

Publisher: Nacon / Bigben Interactive

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA 2023

Despite being labeled with a “2”, Greedfall 2: The Dying World is a prequel to the previous game and takes place a few years before the events of the original title. Moreover, you will find yourself on the “old continent” and partake in a new story of freedom.

Specifically, you are a character who lives peacefully on an island until a group of colonists rips you from it in the name of conquest.

Taken to this “new world,” you must fight against your oppressors and stop their spread. You won’t have to fight alone, however. Instead, build a team of allies and make things right. You might even get to build deep bonds with them!

#31 Path of Exile 2

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games.

Platforms: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release: TBA 2023

If you enjoyed the first game in the series, you’d enjoy Path of Exile 2. The game combines the first and second titles to unify a story years in the making, providing lots of gameplay experiences for you.

Within the second game’s story, two decades have passed since the end of the previous story. But even though the world is rebuilding, the darkness within men is causing problems, and the world is becoming corrupted once again!

Pick one of 19 different classes and head out into this action-RPG world to make it better, or die trying! You’ll probably aim for the first option.

#30 Greedfall II

As a developer, Spiders had been looking for a hit for well over a decade. They’d swung and missed many times over the years with titles such as Bound By Flame, and The Technomancer failing to resonate with fans and critics like. 2019’s Greedfall finally stuck the landing though, blending an exceptional open world, with a gripping plot and some pretty engaging moment-to-moment gameplay as well. Now we have Greedfall II on the way, and it promises all of what made the original so great with additional layers to hook us even further. It’s a risk of sliding to 2024, but be excited for whenever that release date comes.

#29 Octopath Traveler II

For fans of Square-Enix JRPGs on PlayStation you’ve been starved of the wonderful Octopath Traveler as players on both Nintendo Switch and Xbox One basked in its brilliance. Now, finally you’ll get your turn with Octopath Traveler II slated to launch on February 24, 2023 along with Nintendo Switch owners. It’s promising more of the engaging eight-legged narrative of the original, the same exceptional combat and more. You should be excited.

#28 Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4

Release date: TBA 2023

Mega Man fans might have somehow let the tactical role-playing Mega Man Battle Network spinoffs slip by them. If that’s the case, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection might be worth a look. Featuring six numbered titles, with the latter four having two versions ala Pokemon, the compilation includes all 10 Mega Man Battle Network games. This collection also includes the obligatory art gallery and music player modes for those that find themselves invested in the series’ soundtrack and art design.

#27 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Developer: Rabbit and Bear Studios

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

You might not have heard of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, but you are likely familiar with Suikoden if you’re an RPG fan. This turn-based RPG, which was originally funded through Kickstarter, is developed by some of the core members responsible for Suikoden‘s creation. The story promises to include 100 characters, along with involved recruitment and town building mechanics. With such a lineage and striking ambition, there’s a lot to look forward to.

#26 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Developer: Cygames

Publisher: Cygames

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA 2023

Developed by Cygames, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG set within the Granblue universe. The series started with Granblue Fantasy on mobile platforms, released exclusively in Japan. In the time since, there has been a fighting game and even an anime. Platinum Games was contracted to help Cygames, which should result in exciting combat combined with the RPG elements and setting of the Granblue universe.

#25 The Lords of the Fallen

Release date: 2023

Publisher: CI Games

Developers: Defiant Studios, HEXWORKS

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

The long-rumored sequel to Lords of the Fallen has finally been detailed, and it shows off that the events of the first game are still very much relevant now.

In The Lords of the Fallen, you’ll play as a new Dark Crusader a great many years after the first set of wars felled the Demon God. However, their efforts weren’t enough to stop things from continuing in certain directions. As such, the Demon God is close to being resurrected!

You must travel between the worlds in order to stop this, and forge your own path of justice and destruction in order to ensure that the world is at peace at last.

#24 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

When CD Projekt Red unveiled Cyberpunk 2077, they promised that it would be a transformative and genre-defining RPG title. Whether it’s honestly been that for you or not will depend on how you personally have experienced the game, as well as what platform you played it on.

If you have a good system to run it, then you’re going to be looking forward to the upcoming DLC Phantom Liberty. This new DLC is aiming to be a “spy thriller”, and that likely means you’ll get some new RPG-style options for how to handle both your character and the missions ahead.

The DLC comes out in 2023.

#23 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: Early 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty looks like a continuation of Team Ninja’s recent work. The studio has been making similar action RPGs since 2017’s Nioh, with the setting, demons, and art design in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty radiating major Nioh vibes. If you’ve found any attachment to Nioh or Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, then Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is worth keeping an eye on.

#22 Sea of Stars

Developer: Sabotage Studio

Publisher: Sabotage Studio

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA 2023

Sea of Stars is a prequel to The Messenger, which was a retro-inspired sidescroller. Shifting genres for the latest entry in this universe, Sea of Stars takes inspiration from games like Chrono Trigger. Even Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda has had a hand in this game’s soundtrack. While turn-based, Sea of Stars still demands some dexterity. Players are able to time their actions to in-game animations for boosts such as increased damage to foes while reducing oncoming damage.

#21 For the King II

Developer: IronOak Games

Publisher: Curve Games

Platforms: PC

Release date: TBA 2023

For The King II is a turn-based roguelike with heavy tabletop RPGs underpinnings. This is communicated through exploration, which resemble pieces moving along a board. Many other elements such as combat are determined by a dice roll, just like with real tabletop RPGs. Most crucially, For The King II features the same online four player co-op as its predecessor. When playing with people, you can choose to team up or go your separate ways.

#20 Gothic 1 Remake

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release date: TBA

Developers: Alkimia Interactive, THQ

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

There are a lot of franchises out there that are getting a rebirth, and now, it’s apparently time for Gothic to get that next step. There have been several games in its franchise, each one a dark RPG that gives you a lot of freedom and choice.

Now, a remake of the original is being made, and even being produced by an all new studio that was made JUST for this game to be born. They’re promising not only a modern remake, but one that is truly faithful to what came before. So if you’re up for a little bit of a wait, you might want to put this on your wish list.

#19 Black Myth Wukong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

Black Myth Wukong is the first commercial project from Game Science, which makes the footage we’ve seen thus far all the more impressive. Coming to us from a Chinese studio, we should expect an authentic representation of Chinese folklore that we don’t see too much of in mainstream games. Its action RPG combat appears slow-paced and methodical, which should satisfy fans of the Souls series. It’s also worth noting that Black Myth: Wukong is running on Unreal Engine 5, meaning it should shine on PC and next-gen consoles.

#18 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Developer: A44 Games

Publisher: Kepler Interactive

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: Early 2023

This open world action RPG mixes typical fantasy conventions with some real-world elements. In Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn‘s world, gundpowder has just been invented. This means that standard rifles play a role in combat, along with the expected melee weapons and fantastical creatures. Even its environments feature a mix of standard pre-indsutrial acrhitecture and magical temples.

#17 Demonschool

Developer: Necrosoft Games

Publisher: Ysbryd Games

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

Demonschool places you in the role of Faye attending college on a mysterious island, which houses plenty of secrets. You’ll be tasked with exploring the island and building relationships with other students, which helps you level up and learn new skills. Combat generally takes place on a turn-based grid in the demon world, with a heavy emphasis on combos. Instead of taking actions character by character, the entire party acts in the same turn after the planning phase. Demonschool also makes use of contextual actions, whereby some moves depend on characters’ positions in relation to each other and the environment.

#16 Darkest Dungeon II

Developer: Red Hook Studios

Publisher: Red Hook Studios

Platforms: PC

Release date: February 2023

Even among the faithful RPG aficionados, Darkest Dungeon II is not for everybody. This turn-based roguelike series is known for its status effects and stress system. These effects include a range of buffs and debilitations that can considerably change the tide of battle. As for the stress system, if you’re not providing the proper care, party members can suffer from heart attacks mid-battle. Each dungeon excursion in Darkest Dungeon II is a war of attrition.

#15 Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Publisher: NIS America

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release date: Early 2023

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society is the spiritual follow-up to 2018’s Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk. As such, you should expect first-person dungeon crawling and intense stat crunching. While NIS promises that Labyrinth of Galleria features quality of life improvements, this franchise is not for the faint of heart. Its unconventional party system is referred to as a coven. Each coven has its own party within called a pact, meaning you end up managing progression for up to 15 characters at once with different stat growths, stances, and other factors. If it’s anything like its predecessor, Labyrinth of Galleria is the kind of game for people that love constantly deliberating over stats and making difficult decisions.

#14 Persona 3 Portable

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus, Sega

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PSP, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

Persona 3 introduced the social link system to the franchise. Forming bonds with characters leads to bonuses for your Persona depending on which confidant that character was tied to. Much of the level grinding associated with RPGs can be circumvented through careful social link management. When not experiencing a typical high school day, you’re scaling the massive tartarus dungeon. Unfortunately, this version removed the full 3D exploration in the real world and told its story in a visual novel format. However, Persona 3 Portable also added an optional female protagonist path, along with the ability to directly control party members for the first time.

#13 Persona 4 Golden

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus, Sega

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

Persona 4 Golden follows in the same direction as Persona 3. You’re still a high school student that has to manage relationships, meanwhile engaging in turn-based battles when the time calls for it. Persona 3 was criticized for its sole tartarus dungeon, with every procedurally generated floor looking the same as the last. While Persona 4‘s dungeons still use procedural generation, there is more than one dungeon. Luckily, each includes different themes ranging from a bathhouse to an 8-bit video game.

#12 Sacrifire

Release date: 2022

Developer: Pixelated Milk

Publisher: Pixelated Milk

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

What do you get when you mix people who LOVE the old RPGs of the 90s and want to take that to make something new in 2023? You get the upcoming RPG Sacrifire!

The RPG is well and truly a love-letter to the games of the past while also embracing the mechanics of the present. For example, in Sacrifire you’ll have both real-time and turn-based elements in the combat system, and that’ll make for a unique brand of fighting.

What’s more, the story is aiming to subvert many of the tropes of RPG stories of the past, and they’ll have a rich cast of characters to flesh it out too! So this is one to look out for, for sure!

#11 Lies of P

Developer: Neowiz

Publisher: Neowiz

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

Lies of P is a Souls-inspired action RPG with a twist. Set during the European Belle Époque era, you take control of Pinnochio. That’s right — the Pinnochio from the classic Italian novel, carved by a woodcarver named Geppetto. The main crux of the narrative revolves around attempting to find Geppetto somewhere in the city of Krant. Lies of P features a procedural quest system, with your choices determining the ending. As Pinnochio, you’re expected to lie to others, with your lies also having some sort of impact on the ending.

#10 Fable

Developer: Playground Games

Release date: TBA

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Ah, Fable. One of the things that Peter Molyneux did his best to hype up every time it came out…and every time it just…didn’t seem to reach far enough. Or it didn’t live up to the hype that was given for it. But now, with a new team and a new focus, Fable is coming back, and it might just be able to live up to expectations.

While the team has been a bit hush on things currently, they do promise a return to the more fantastical side of the franchise, and they clearly want it to be a big game that gamers can appreciate. So let’s see what they come up with, shall we?

#9 Baldur’s Gate 3

Developer: Larian Studios

Publisher: Larian Studios

Platforms: PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Baldur’s Gate is one of the most iconic Western RPG series of all time. It ranks up there with the likes of Wasteland and Shadowrun. Baldur’s Gate 3 takes place in a massive open world that is explorable as a solo player or co-operatively with up to three friends. Online play doesn’t require everybody to stick together, which should allow for interesting stories. Based on the Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition ruleset, its turn-based combat should feel right at home to tabletop RPG players. Players are also able to pause the game world at any time to survey the environment, set up ambushes, or sneak past enemies that aren’t aware of your presence.

#8 Hogwarts Legacy

Credit: Warner Bros

Release date: February 10, 2023

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Avalanche Software

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

How many of us have dreamed of being at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry? The Harry Potter books and movies painted a lovely canvas of what it would be like to be there, and through certain games we got to play as Harry Potter in his journey through the school.

But in Hogwarts Legacy, we get to finally make our own journey! We’ll be our own witch or wizard, get to be in a house that best suits us, go to class, learn all sorts of spells, interact with magical creatures, and more!

There will be dangers, and the choices you make will affect the game as a whole! But for a chance to be at Hogwarts…isn’t that risk worth the reward?

#7 Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

Diablo was one of the progenitors of building a game around progression via an in-depth loot system that keeps players hooked past the main story. The darker tone and art style should satiate fans that were unhappy with Diablo III‘s Warcraft-like aesthetic. Additionally, it is the first truly open world installment in the series. Expect it to be supported with post-launch content and timed events for several years just like the last game. Over a decade after Diablo III, Diablo IV has been a long time coming.

#6 Dragon Age Dreadwolf

Release date: TBA

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Developers: BioWare

Oh, how long has it been since the last Dragon Age title came out? …almost 10 years? Seriously? Well, then it’s good thing we know that Dragon Age Dreadwolf is coming out finally, isn’t it? Yes, the LONG delayed Dragon Age 4 seems to finally be making some headway, and that’s good for us because it means we won’t have to wait too much longer to play it.

You can expect a grand fantasy RPG in the style of the games of the past. Hopefully with some of that Bioware charm that made us fall in love with Dragon Age in the first place. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the game, but there is hope, and that’s enough for now.

#5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: Winter 2023

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a direct sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, further diverging from the original entry’s story. It is also a PlayStation 5 exclusive, meaning there is no PS4 version in sight. After seeing the PS5 upgrade for Final Fantasy VII Remake, we can only imagine how much more ambitious this sequel can be. Despite its high production values, Final Fantasy VII Remake showed many signs of pushing the aging PS4 hardware too far. With those limitations no longer in place, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth could be even better.

#4 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5

Release date: January 24, 2023

Developed by Luminous Productions, Forspoken is the second commercial title to utilize the Luminous Engine. Debuting with Final Fantasy XV, it’ll be interesting to see how the studio pushes that technology with modern hardware. The plot centers around a New Yorker that suddenly finds herself in the fantastical land of Athia. Curiously, this relocation also leads to a newfound magical afinity. Unlike many other RPGs, combat is entirely driven by ranged magic spells. Traversal also plays a large role in its open world, with Faye capable of scaling cliffs and buildings with ease.

#3 Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: Summer 2023

Final Fantasy XVI reigns in Final Fantasy XV‘s standard open world structure in favor of something more linear. It also reverts back to traditional medieval fantasy, which the main singleplayer entries haven’t seen since Final Fantasy XII. Combat is directed by Ryota Suzuki, who served as a designer on Devil May Cry 5 and gameplay lead on Dragon’s Dogma. This should result in some of the franchise’s most exciting real-time combat to date.

#2 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: Q1/Q2 2023

Starfield is a first-person sci-fi RPG. Even with legitimate criticism levied at certain weak points, the studio continually crafts worlds that players love to explore and tend to get lost in. Bethesda has stated that Starfield will have over 100 star systems and 1,000 explorable planets, which sounds absurd. This is achieved through a mixture of hand-crafted planets and procedural generation. Its longevity comes down to the effectiveness of its procedural generation tech, as well as how engaging the main planets are.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release date: May 12, 2023

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild remains one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time. Aside from being a true open world, Breath of the Wild also provided the opportunity for true systemic interactions. Physics objects, tools, and abilities could be combined in non-conventional ways to defeat enemies, solve puzzles, and reach new areas. We can expect The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 to continue in this mold, seeing as it is one of the few direct sequels in the series.

