High On Life Lands On Game Pass Next Week

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service is an incredible deal. If you want to play some new games regularly, it’s well worth picking up. Each month we have a slew of new games added into the mix. Meanwhile, Microsoft had previously announced that every first-party video game title would also launch on day one of the Game Pass subscription service. For those wondering just what is coming out next week, we have you covered. Today Microsoft has taken to the Xbox Wire blog and highlighted all of the upcoming titles.

It wasn’t long ago that Microsoft revealed the first wave of Game Pass titles. However, it was in that list that Microsoft made a quick correction. If you don’t recall, Microsoft had to pull Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition. We’re still waiting to see just when that game will land on the subscription service. But if you’re still looking for something new to enjoy, then check out what is hitting the Game Pass service this coming week.

Game Pass Additions

High On Life

Potion Craft

High On Life is one of the more anticipated games fans have been eagerly awaiting on. This comes from Justin Roiland, who co-created the animated series, Rick and Morty. Players can clearly find that same tone and vibe in this upcoming FPS Metroidvania. Overall, the premise follows a narrative of a malicious alien cartel that has kidnapped humans to use as drugs. Players are stepping into the role of a bounty hunter that is looking to save humanity by any means necessary.

Meanwhile, there is also Potion Craft that will be released on Game Pass this coming week. This game has players running a shop where they can craft new recipes and aid customers with their unique needs. Both of these games will hit the subscription service on December 13, 2022. Meanwhile, there are other games listed within the Xbox Wire post that are not attached to the Game Pass service coming next week.

For those of you looking to find out what other games have hit the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, then check out our post here. Hopefully, there is something here for everyone as we head into the weekend, along with the upcoming holiday breaks. As for High On Life, you can view the game trailer featured above. Likewise, we have a trailer for Potion Craft for you to check out in the video below.

