The Big Run Event For Splatoon 3 Launches Today!

One thing that has been made clear about Splatoon 3 since its launch is that the game is dedicated to making everything bigger and better than before. Yes, that is the mindset of many sequels, but this one backed it up in many ways. Between the story mode, the new ways to battle, like in TableTurf, the numerous new weapons to wield, and the more diverse customization options, the game has a lot more content. But, of course, that doesn’t even touch on the new additions to the SplatFests, like with Tri-Color Battles. But today, at 4 PM EST, the other significant addition to the game will arrive. The Big Run.

The event is their expansion on the beloved horde mode in Salmon Run. In this mode, the Salmonids are going through a migration, but that migration puts them on a collision course with the Splatlands! Specifically, you’ll have to head to Wahoo World and face them on brand new territory! That is a first for the mode, as usually, you meet them in their homelands, not them coming to yours.

The mode will play similarly to Salmon Run but with a few differences. You’re not just going for eggs here. You’re going for a very high score. The higher your score throughout the event, the better rewards you will get. If you end up in the top 5% of the players with your score, you’ll get a nice trophy you can put in your locker. You can also get a special badge if you earn the top score on your individual runs!

Again, the Big Run event will begin later today. Squid Research Labs even posted some images of the event so you can get further hyped for its debut:

SRL evolutionary biologist again. I warned you! Well, I tried, until I was cut off by Grizzco propaganda. Anyway, the Big Run starts at 4 PM today! From then until 4 PM on 12/11, grab a random weapon and try to stop the Salmonids from destroying Wahoo World. Do it for science! pic.twitter.com/QtAapuCvbj — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) December 9, 2022

It’ll be curious to see what people think of the mode when it arrives, as Nintendo is likely hoping to make an alternating pattern with this and the SplatFests to keep things extra fresh. It would shake up the pace and allow the game’s content to be stretched out further than the typical 18 months that the past games have had.

The arrival of Big Run is also part of the Chill Season content for Splatoon 3 that has seen players get access to more gear via the catalog, new weapons combinations to try out, and new stages will be on the way too. So if you haven’t played the game in a bit, today is the day to become a squid kid again.

