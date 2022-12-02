Splatoon 3’s Next Splatfest Already Uploaded Onto Servers?

When the original Splatoon was made, many people were curious about how Nintendo would not only have the gameplay go but how they would keep people interested in the title well after launch. The answer came in the form of Splatfests. These events bring the gamers of the title together for focused events where players would “take sides” on an issue and then battle it out to determine which was better. The events were so popular that they not only returned in the two sequels, but they’ve been improved over time. Fans of Splatoon 3 are already eagerly awaiting the next Splatfest, but they might be waiting for a while longer.

An insider posted that some data files were discovered on the servers for Splatoon 3, and they indicated that the next worldwide Splatfest was already uploaded. You’d think that would mean the Splatfest would arrive soon, but according to them, it won’t arrive until the end of the first week of January:

[Splatoon 3]



A worldwide Splatfest was uploaded to the servers. Because the data is encrypted, we cannot see the theme.



In-game announcement will occur at Dec 30 at 8 am UTC.



The Splatfest will take place from Jan 7 at 12 am UTC to Jan 9 at 12 am UTC.



(thanks @InternalLoss) — SantamealDome 🎁 (@OatmealDome) December 2, 2022

That will surprise some players as, typically, the Splatfests arrive every month. But there is a catch here, and that catch is Big Run. When Chill Season was announced, you might recall that they promised the Big Run event was “imminent.” Well, it’s coming out on December 9th and will go until the 11th. So, that’s your standard frame of time that a Splatfest would go.

Perhaps the team at Nintendo, and the Squid Research Labs, are ensuring that things “Stay Fresh” by alternating between the Splafests and the Big Run events. They play very differently as the modes are the “supped up” versions of Turf War and Salmon Run, so alternating between them would keep things fresh while they work on the next version of the event.

It’s fair to think that not everyone will be on board with this, as Splatfests are very much beloved by the community, and Big Run is a new thing that no one has tried yet. But Nintendo hasn’t confirmed this “switch up” yet, and even if it is true, they clearly have faith in Big Run to let it “sub out” for the Splatfests.

In the meantime, players can start enjoying the available Chill Season content. The new content features a variety of new weapons, clothes, and stages that will be uploaded soon. Plus, there are new modes in the ranked battles for you to try out.

Stay tuned for potential confirmation from Nintendo about the Splatfests!

