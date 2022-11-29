Splatoon 3 Announces Dates for Big Run Event!

Salmon Run is easily one of the best additions the Splatoon franchise has added throughout the three games. The “horde mode” was a mix of genuine co-op fun and gave legitimate challenges to players that they needed to complete. For example, they would go to maps and have to do three waves of challenges to get enough eggs for the mysterious “Mr. Grizz.” But in Splatoon 3, you could even face the might of Cohozuna and get even more rewards for your adventures. But now, the next evolution of Salmon Run is about to arrive. It’s time to start the Big Run!

For those who didn’t see the previous announcements about the new mode, Big Run will feature the Salmonids “migrating” to the Splatlands and invading the maps of the main modes! You’ll have to fight them back to their original homes during the event so that the people of Splatsville and beyond don’t get invaded! A special tweet thread was posted on Twitter today, and it outlined the key details you’ll want to know for the Big Run event.

For example, the mode will start on December 9th and last until December 11th. The first map we know will be invaded is Wahoo World, which will undoubtedly get a “makeover” for the Big Run event. Furthermore, Mr. Grizz is offering those who participate in the event special decorations depending on how well they do. If you get into the top 5% of the players, you’ll get a very special piece for your locker!

SRL evolutionary biologist here. We do REAL science, like studying the Big Run phenomenon. Our research indicates that these frightening migrations can happen every few months. We hope our findings will help you protect your precious battle stages from Salmonid invasion… pic.twitter.com/8GpnxrypdL — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) November 29, 2022

As you can see, this will be a fun reason to jump back into Splatoon 3 outside of the Splatfests and standard play modes. They also note in the tweet thread that these “migration patterns” happen every few months. The implication is that the mode won’t come every month as the Splatfests do, but they’ll be bi-monthly or even tri-monthly. Only time will tell.

Either way, this will add to the depth of Salmon Run and the whole game itself. The game is about to get a wave of new content starting December 1st via “Chill Season,” the Big Run event will be the cherry on top of it all. If the mode goes smoothly, perhaps more events like it will happen in the future or via the next game in the series. After all, the game has sold over 8 million units in no time flat, so we’ll get a 4th entry eventually.

Source: Twitter