Splatoon 3 Gets New Updates From Squid Research Labs!

Splatoon 3 players have been enjoying the title since its launch in September, and that isn’t going to stop soon. Not least is because not only are the Splatfests continuing for the foreseeable future, but a new “season of content” is about to drop called “Chill Season.” It’ll arrive on December 1st, and the team at Squid Research Labs is trying to make sure you know everything that’ll come by the time it gets here. They’ve been dropping posts on Twitter about new things you can get soon, and they did a nice 4-part thread with some surprising entries in it!

First up is the Carbon Roller Deco. The Roller class is popular among players because if you have the right loadout, you can be hard to beat. Plus, it covers a lot of turf, which is what you need in Turf Wars and other modes. The new model comes equipped with Burst Bombs and the Trizooka. The intent is to give your arsenal a “bigger boost” if you feel like you’re being overwhelmed by foes. So if you feel underpowered, give this a shot!

Next was the Custom Splattershot Jr. this is another classic weapon as it has an excellent average of stats that make it efficient and useful. But now, with the Custom Splattershot Jr., you’ll have the Wave Breaker special and the Torpedo Sub side weapon. The combination is perfect for those who want to support their team, as both of them will tag your opponents, so your allies always know where they are! That will also help you as you can splat them before they get to your allies!

Also on the table, pun intended, is that Tableturf Battle will get new cards for Chill Season! You’ll get new cards for the main weapons and variants for ones already in the game. Anyone who has played the mode knows that having the right pieces in your deck is vital for victory against the tougher opponents within Splatsville and your opponents online! So you’ll want to get these new cards and see if they will work in your deck!

Finally, the music crew got in on the action and noted that a small update for Chill Season would include seeing the music track name and the artist who made it on the bottom of the screen once the match starts! That way, you’ll be able to know the best music tracks in Splatoon 3 and who sang them! Check out the thread below.

