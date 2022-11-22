Splatoon 3 Shows Off New Dualies And Inkbrush

Splatoon 3 players have been treated to another preview of what’s coming up in next month’s Chill Season. This time, the paint-splatting action game has given players their first glimpse at two brand new weapons. The Dapple Dualies Nouveau and the Inkbrush Nouveau will join the previously revealed Golden Aerospray MG and the Slosher Deco weapons in Splatoon 3 as part of Chill Season.

Those playing the game currently will recognise the style of both the Dapple Dualies Nouveau as they’re pretty similar to the existing set of Dualies weaponry in Splatoon 3. However, the Dapple Dualies Nouveau are described as being a “reimagining of the Dualies you know and love.”

As shown in a detailed video clip on Twitter earlier today, the new Dualies will also give players a powerful combination to attack with in the form of their sub-weapon and special weapon. These dual paint-blasters are bundled up with the Torpedo for their sub-weapon and smashing in as their special comes the Reefslider. Mainlining this weapon set will be perfect for those who want the be in the middle of the action, plus they just look pretty cool too.

And we're not done! Check out the Dapple Dualies Nouveau, a reimagining of the Dualies you know and love. Paired with the Torpedo sub and Reefslider special, this set is for folks who crave drama and want to get right in the middle of the action. Like us! pic.twitter.com/KO8Ea5eZHt — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) November 22, 2022

Also heading into the game as part of the Chill Season update will be the brand new Inkbrush Nouveau. This will be the third brush to make it into the weapon arsenal in Splatoon 3 after the existing Inkbrush and the Octobrush. Also showcased in a tweet from the official Splatoon 3 account, the Inkbrush Nouveau apparently makes use of “upgraded bristles” to help it pack more of a paint-soaked punch than its other brush counterparts.

It also sounds like the Inkbrush Nouveau will have some kind of speed boost, although we’ll have to wait and see on that front once the update goes live. In terms of the new brush’s sub-weapon and special weapon, players will be able to couple their Inkbrush Nouveau splodges with the Ink Mines sub-weapon and the Ultra Stamp as the weapon’s special. This is a new combination for players to experiment with and should yield colourful results. That was a paint pun.

Splatoon 3‘s Chill Season is set to get underway on December 1 and will see an influx of new content for the massively popular paint-based shooter. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any further updates on additional new weapons, stages, cosmetics and items ahead of the next chapter of the game starting next month.

Splatoon 3 is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source